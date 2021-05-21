newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

‘Miracles’ in the pandemic

By Erik Tryggestad
Christian Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe love of Jesus compelled Sonia Madiki to teach women to sew. Now the program she launched a decade ago has become a lifeline for families as her home nation of India endures a devastating wave of COVID-19. “It’s a really frightening and painful situation,” she said. Madiki and her...

christianchronicle.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepal#Missionary#Myanmar#God#Day Care#Church Of Christ Samalkot#Swan#Churches Of Christ#Agape Asia#Christians#Hindus#Indians#Covid#Christ India Coronavirus#Medical Missionaries#India Churches#People#Faith#Persecution#Health Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Christianity
News Break
Religion
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Religionmnnonline.org

Millions of Muslims seek God in Saudi Arabia during Ramadan

Saudi Arabia (MNN) — There are nine days left in Ramadan 2021, and over 1.5 million Muslims have visited holy sites in Saudi Arabia so far. The Kingdom is home to Mecca and Medina, two of the most revered locations in Islam. “This is the land of religion, and people...
MinoritiesCBS News

Dozens of German priests will defy the Vatican and live-stream blessings of gay couples

Dozens of Catholic priests in Germany plan defy the Vatican and bless homosexual partnerships, with many set to live-stream the blessings online. In March, the Vatican decreed that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex marriages. In response, more than 230 professors of Catholic theology in Germany – and other countries where German is spoken – signed a statement protesting the decision, the Associated Press reports.
Religionamericamagazine.org

Pope Francis: Prayer can be a struggle. That’s normal. Embrace it.

Pope Francis greets people during his weekly general audience in the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican May 12, 2021. It was the first time in more than six months that visitors and pilgrims have been able to attend the audience. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) Below is...
Minoritiesla-croix.com

Croatian archbishop asks homosexuals for forgiveness

A Catholic archbishop in Croatia, a country not known to be "gay friendly", has apologized to homosexuals who feel rejected by the Church. — The 53-year-old coadjutor-archbishop of Rijeka wanted to remind his FB followers that Catholics are obliged to oppose every form of "discrimination, aggression and violence, insults and derogatory comments against gay people".
Religioncoldcasechristianity.com

The Case for Jesus from a Well Prepared 15-Year-Old

Are your young believers prepared to defend what they believe? The statistics are alarming related to the departure of young people from the Church, so I am always encouraged when one of my readers sends something encouraging. Tim Gunnells wrote to me recently and told me about his 15-year-old daughter, Ella, who wrote a paper for school. She decided to defend the truth of Christianity.
World95.5 FM WIFC

Do not give into to evil and division, Pope tells Myanmar community

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The people of Myanmar must not despair in the face of evil or allow themselves to be divided, Pope Francis said on Sunday at a special Mass for the Myanmar community in Italy. Myanmar’s military seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, derailing the country’s tentative...
Religionchallies.com

Brave by Faith

There is no doubt that the times are changing, no doubt that Western society is undergoing a great transformation in which those who hold to the Christian faith, or those who even respect it, are becoming a bare minority. Countries like the UK, Australia, and Canada are already quite far along in this process and, while the US has been insulated for a little bit longer, it is now clearly heading in the same direction. Secularism and modern forms of paganism are quickly rising as the expected and respected alternatives to Christianity. And while Christians are notorious for predicting that persecution is just around the corner, it is not irrational to foresee increasing challenges and increasing difficulties coming to those who faithfully live and worship as Christians.
Religiondetroitcatholic.com

Lay volunteer nurses to be beatified as martyrs in Spain

ASTORGA, Spain (CNS) –– Three Red Cross nurses are to be beatified as martyrs in Spain, 85 years after they were raped and shot while caring for wounded Civil War soldiers, having refused to renounce their Catholic faith. "These martyrs were not linked to either side –– the Red Cross...
ReligionCitrus County Chronicle

Grace Notes: Confronting sin with truth and love

Recently, a friend posted on Facebook a copy of a letter from a church to a woman in the congregation. The letter called out the woman’s lack of church attendance, also that it had come to the church’s attention that she was living a “sinful lifestyle” and needed to stop immediately.
Wave of Long Island

Miracles Attributed To Father Michael McGivney

Last year, the Vatican recognized a miraculous healing of a case of fetal hydrops – a serious, life-threatening condition in which a fetus or newborn has an abnormal buildup of fluids in the tissue around the lungs, heart, or abdomen, or under the skin – that was attributed to the intercession of Father Michael McGiveney, the founder of the Knights of Columbus. Since then, Father McGiveney has been beatified, moving him one step closer to being proclaimed a saint by the Pope himself.
ReligionPride Publishing

Expressions of faithDo you remember?

“Now therefore fear the Lord, and serve Him in sincerity and in truth: and put away the gods which your fathers served on the other side of the flood, and in Egypt; and serve the Lord. And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom you will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you live: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord,” Joshua 24:1-33.
Religionwordandway.org

Pentecost Sunday Brings ‘Fresh Hope for New Beginnings’ as Pandemic Eases

As this year’s Pentecost celebration approaches for congregations, the parallels feel stronger than normal to that initial moment when the Holy Spirit was poured out on Jesus’s disciples. This year the Spirit arrives as a yearlong pandemic hopefully draws towards an end. But emerging from the pandemic can be even more complicated and controversial for churches than their first responses to it.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

At Pentecost: Spread Fire, Not Cancer

At Pentecost, why do we ask the Holy Spirit to “kindle in us the fire” of God’s love? Because the alternative is to die of cancer—spiritual death from spiritual cancer. God is likened to fire in the Bible and the Liturgy countless times (Hebrews 12:29, for example). Additionally, whenever He...
Religionla-croix.com

Pentecost and communicating the experience of God in our time

The liturgical feast of Pentecost, which Christian of the Western tradition celebrate this year on May 23, is both glorious and mysterious. — In the second chapter of Acts, the apostles are gathered after Christ's Ascension to celebrate Shavuot (or the Jewish Feast of Weeks). And there appeared to them...
TV & Videoswordonfire.org

“The Chosen,” Season 2: Getting Jesus the God-Man Right

I have come very late to the party for the acclaimed, crowd-funded dramatic series The Chosen. Even though my colleague Rachel Bulman reassured us all that it was not a typically “kitschy or pretentious” offering from the Christian entertainment industry, I kept my distance. But with the recent debut of season 2, I decided to take a look. I am thoroughly sold on it, and inspired.
ReligionTelegraph

The Church of England’s purging of school hymns is reckless cultural destruction

It’s a long-standing joke that the Church of England exists largely to remove any idea of religion from our national life. The more the Church has sought to make its services more “inclusive” and “relevant”, the more Christians have converted to other denominations where they think things are done properly (notably Roman Catholicism), and the more those curious about Christianity have avoided the C of E.
Religionthetablet.org

With Travel Restrictions Easing, Catholics Eager to Visit Holy Sites

MELVILLE, L.I. — There is a great deal of excitement in the Diocese of Brooklyn over the impending return of pilgrimages to important religious sites. Catholics longing to walk in the footsteps of Jesus Christ will finally get that chance now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing and opportunities for international travel to the Holy Land and other sacred sites are opening up again.
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

NEW DELHI — India crossed another grim milestone Monday of more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections that exploded with fury has shown signs of easing. The milestone, as recorded by India’s health ministry, comes as slowed vaccine deliveries have marred the...