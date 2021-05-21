El Paso county judge asks community to continue wearing face masks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Judge issued an order that goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. “My priority will always be the health and safety of our community,” said County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego. “Wearing a mask is the simplest way to keep those around you safe until we reach herd immunity. As we prepare for the full reopening of El Paso’s land ports of entry, I call upon each El Pasoan to seize the opportunity to save lives, avoid setback, and model an unwavering commitment to the welfare of the most vulnerable within our borderland by wearing a face covering and maintaining social distancing.”