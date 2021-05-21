newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

El Paso county judge asks community to continue wearing face masks

By Staff
KFOX 14
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Judge issued an order that goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. “My priority will always be the health and safety of our community,” said County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego. “Wearing a mask is the simplest way to keep those around you safe until we reach herd immunity. As we prepare for the full reopening of El Paso’s land ports of entry, I call upon each El Pasoan to seize the opportunity to save lives, avoid setback, and model an unwavering commitment to the welfare of the most vulnerable within our borderland by wearing a face covering and maintaining social distancing.”

kfoxtv.com
View All 14 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
El Paso County, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
County
El Paso County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#County Judge#Health And Safety#Immunization#El Pasoans#The Commissioners Court#County Buildings#Community#Dr Hector Ocaranza#Departments#Covid 19 Cases#Constituents#Herd Immunity#Deaths#In Person Hearings#Country#Population
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso reports fewest Covid hospitalizations since last June; 4 additional virus deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 53 new cases Monday. The latest fatalities included a woman in her 60s and three women in their 80s. El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,594. It's important to note that the virus deaths the The post El Paso reports fewest Covid hospitalizations since last June; 4 additional virus deaths appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

El Paso reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths

(KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso public health officials announced 53 new COVID-19 cases including 6 additional delayed case. El Paso stands at 135,448 cases. Four deaths were reported, the death toll raises to 2,594. Officials say a woman in her 60s, and three women in their 80s all had underlying health...
El Paso, TXelpasomatters.org

El Paso continues to make progress on COVID-19, but challenges remain

El Paso has settled into a “new normal” with COVID-19, with a few hundred new cases each week, hospitalizations inching downward and a slowing rate of vaccinations. Because of this, we’re going to suspend our weekly data report after this week. If the current trends continue, the reports would convey little new information each week.
El Paso, TXcbs4local.com

Authorities led on pursuit in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police tells CBS4 authorities were led on a pursuit in west El Paso Monday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety officers and Border Patrol officers were on the scene. Officers were able to arrest the suspects after leading them on a vehicle and...
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Southern New Mexico authorities rescued a group of over 20 hikers from El Paso early Monday after they became stranded while attempting to climb one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains. The 24 El Pasoans, who ranged in age from teens to mid-60s, got disoriented during Sunday The post 24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Community rallies around far east El Paso neighbor with sidewalk chalk-a-thon

EL PASO, Texas -- More than fifty people drew messages of love, support and kindness on the sidewalks of a far east El Paso neighborhood Sunday as a way of showing one family they belong in the neighborhood and they’re not alone.  "This graffiti is seen only in ghettos, unless you come from the ghetto The post Community rallies around far east El Paso neighbor with sidewalk chalk-a-thon appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

No new El Paso virus deaths as hospitalizations drop, but infections rising among children

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials on Sunday reported 68 new Covid-19 cases, but there were no new deaths. Active infections numbered 1,533, while the death toll remained at 2,590. Hospitalizations due to Covid-related illness in El Paso were at 90 on Sunday, marking the first time since last June that the The post No new El Paso virus deaths as hospitalizations drop, but infections rising among children appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXelpasoinc.com

Rosa’s Cantina fights to get land back from TxDOT

Adolpho Telles and his daughter, Patricia, co-owners of Rosa’s Cantina watering hole on Doniphan, fought to keep the state from taking property they needed for parking but lost in an eminent domain dispute in 2017. Now, they’re fighting to get the property back because the Texas Department of Transportation, or...
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Guiding Star El Paso’s “Baby Freebies” distribution returns Thursday

Guiding Star El Paso, their volunteers and donors, will be distributing their “Baby Freebies” once again this Thursday. Volunteers will distribute free diapers, wipes, and other essentials to local families impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis on Thursday May 20th, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Organizers share that all...
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

Donation made to EPCH by businesses run by two El Paso teens

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Two El Paso brothers who grew their business from the ground up, are giving something back to the Borderland. Drew and Jaime Frank run Kickpin’s in west El Paso. Their store and website are known for selling luxury shoes. The 17 and 18-year-old have even...
News Channel 25

Vast COVID-19 related lows recorded Sunday, Gov. Abbott thanks fellow Texans

BRYAN, TEXAS — It's been over a year since the state of Texas has seen no COVID-19 related deaths, but that number has finalized been realized over the weekend. Fruits of diligent labor are making the difference as the Lone Star State's leader announced new lows from the pandemic Sunday via social media.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoan jailed on $500k bond in Santa Teresa man’s hit & run death

UPDATE, May 17: A motorist was being held Monday on $500,000 bond after a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run the prior night in west El Paso. Police said 25–year-old Alberto Escobar of El Paso was charged with accident involving death after he allegedly struck 29 –year-old Aristide John Freddi of Santa Teresa, New Mexico with his SUV. The post El Pasoan jailed on $500k bond in Santa Teresa man’s hit & run death appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMLaredo Morning Times

24 hikers rescued in New Mexico's Organ Mountains

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a group of 24 hikers who became separated, disoriented and stranded in the Organ Mountains were rescued by the Las Cruces Fire Department and other law enforcement officers. The hiking group from El Paso, Texas, was trying what authorities called an ambitious attempt...
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Extreme Weather Task Force launches 2021 Summer Safety Campaign, Fan Drive

With hot summer temperatures expected soon, the Extreme Weather Task Force (EWTF) is continuing to ask for fan donations and educate the El Paso community on hot weather safety. “Our partners at 2-1-1 are already taking calls for fan requests,” said Grace Ortiz, APS Community Engagement Specialist and EWTF Chair.
El Paso, TXkeranews.org

UTEP Students Celebrate Commencement On Both Sides Of The Border

Carmen Abril Chávez was bracing herself to attend University of Texas at El Paso commencement without her parents by her side. They live in Juárez and haven’t been able to cross into El Paso for more than a year, due to pandemic travel restrictions. In late March 2020, the U.S....
El Paso, TXKFOR

Chihuahua governor says organized crime has ‘infiltrated’ law enforcement

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says he’s taking steps to quell drug violence and police corruption in the southern part of the state. During a Monday visit to Juarez, Gov. Javier Corral said he’s replacing top law enforcement officials and prosecutors in the Parral, Mexico area, following a series of firefights that claimed the lives of drug traffickers and police officers in recent months.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

El Pasoan Filmed Insane Storm Invading Juarez and El Paso

A Reddit user recently shared some footage she captured of two different weather views in just one take. Reddit user Kitty9020 was the one who shared her footage of the crazy weather in El Paso. You can assume the woman was at Scenic Drive filming the difference in weather that separate parts of town were experiencing.