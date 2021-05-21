David E. Adams

Emily and Adam met by chance at a cigar shop in Charleston, where they were both living at the time. Not wanting to let Emily slip through his fingers, Adam asked her to dinner. To be on the safe side, Emily countered with a suggestion of coffee. Two years later, after many days spent relaxing and smoking cigars together, Adam asked Emily to be his bride on the beach at Kiawah Island. Their special day was held at Avenue, where Emily and Adam were married by a local pastor, who just happened to be a friend from the cigar shop. As she said “I do,” Emily, looking lovely in a David Tutera gown, was joined at the altar by her three brothers—her “bridesbros,” as she called them. Table 301 provided the catering, while Chris Scott (a local news reporter) spun the tunes. The couple just purchased a charming ranch home in Greenville.