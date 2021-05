A £31bn merger between O2 and Virgin Media has been given the green light after regulators decided that the deal was unlikely to result in higher broadband and mobile prices for consumers.The Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation into the tie-up in December due to concerns that customers may lose out. It was feared that the merged company’s powerful position would allow it to make its offering more appealing by reducing the quality or raise the price of services it provides to other mobile and internet firms.Sky Mobile, one of a number of operators which pays O2 to use...