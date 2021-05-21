Why was Socrates condemned to death? Rep. Anthony Sabatini gets schooled on Twitter

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH/16) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss why he voted for the January 6th commission and the Covid-19 lab leak theory. “Yes. Two things. The first I would say is you’re absolutely right that it’s going to be looked at one way or the other. So the question isn’t, do we have a commission or not? The question is, do we have a bipartisan commission structure like 9/11 where we might get something out of it? Or do we have a deeply partisan commission that looks and feels a whole lot like the impeachment hearings, the first impeachment hearings? I personally think it would be more beneficial to have the former so a bipartisan group that looks a lot more like the 9/11 Commission, which is what we voted on, and that’s why I voted in favor of it. The second is sort of a basic point, which I think we sometimes forget, which is what was January six. January six was an attack on the Capitol. It was attack on the Congress. It was an attack on the constitutional order. Whenever we’ve had similar attacks in the history of our nation, we’ve done everything we could to prevent it again. I think we have a responsibility as a Congress to make sure that January six never happens again. And I want to know that we’re taking the right steps to do that. And I think a commission can help us in that regard.”