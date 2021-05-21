Windows 10 builds 19042.1023, 19043.1023 out for Insiders with a ton of fixes

All the gamers in the house, I know how it feels when you want to play and suddenly the game stops responding, especially when it happens with Minecraft. Well, the good news is that it can be fixed. The reason behind Minecraft won’t launch could be outdated drivers. Therefore you need third-party software to ensure that drivers keep on updating time-to-time. To fix this problem, you must run the app with administrator rights. Also remember that, if you will remove any mod, it will allow you to figure out the actual cause behind the Minecraft not working issue. This blog covers how to fix Minecraft won’t launch in Windows 10 issues with various tips and tricks. So, let’s get started.