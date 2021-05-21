newsbreak-logo
Windows 10 builds 19042.1023, 19043.1023 out for Insiders with a ton of fixes

By Abhay Venkatesh Neowin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft today released Windows 10 20H2 build 19042.1023 for Insiders running the version on the Release Preview channel and 21H1 build 19043.1023 for those running that version in the Release Preview and Beta channels channel as part of a surprise late Friday rollout. The build brings with it a long list of fixes and is possibly the one that will be released as an optional C/D release for regular users later this month.

