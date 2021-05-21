newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

You Can Register To Test Ride the Las Vegas Underground Loop

By Thom Taylor
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Boring Company is one of Tesla founder Elon Musk’s many business ventures. One of the tunneling company’s first projects is the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop. The main boring of the tunnel has been completed for a while and is scheduled to open next month. They’re running Tesla cars through it and fine-tuning in preparation for opening.

www.motorbiscuit.com
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Tesla Cars#New Vegas#Main Event#Tourist Attraction#The Boring Company#The Lvcc Loop#Concrete Event#South Hall#Central Hall#Running#Cities#Time#Ventures#Volunteers#Lvcva President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Tesla
Related
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Volunteers wanted for Vegas Loop capacity test ride

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Members of the public are invited to apply to take part in a capacity test for the Vegas Loop transit system next week. A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority confirmed there will be a test on Tuesday, May 26, for The Boring Company's loop beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Las Vegas, NMPosted by
Las Vegas Post

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Las Vegas

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Las Vegas: 1. General Laborer; 2. Crew Member; 3. Behavior Technician; 4. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales; 5. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,457 per week; 7. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales eb125; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 9. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year - Great Benefits; 10. AUTOMOTIVE DELIVERY DRIVER;
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

How to get around in Las Vegas

Rolling into Vegas behind the wheel as a Sin City first-timer is a classic experience – arrive after dark and approach from the south for maximum “wows” and the iconic Welcome to Las Vegas sign. Next, cruise the 4.2-mile section of Las Vegas Blvd between Russell Rd and Sahara Ave, known as “The Strip.” Take in Luxor's glowing beacon, New York–New York's Statue of Liberty, Bellagio's dancing fountains, Paris' Eiffel Tower, Mirage's erupting volcano and the gleaming beacon of the Stratosphere Tower.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

The gondola rides in Las Vegas offer plenty of smooth sailing

Looking for something different to do today in Las Vegas? Grab your group or your sweetie and book a sail along the waters of The Venetian on a gondola ride. Guests can coast along the waters indoors of The Grand Canal Shoppes as the gondolier serenades or take it outdoors and float along the waters Stripside and enjoy the sunshine. Twice a day, guests can also catch the Gondolier March—gondoliers serenade in unison through the indoor canals at 9:50 a.m. and 4:20 p.m.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Jessica Rabbit

Where you can buy gaming supplies and relics in Las Vegas

slot machineImage by Igor Ovsyannykov from Pixabay. When you see the vacant building of what once was the Gambler’s General Store, you may fear it has closed. The pandemic has taken many casualties, but fortunately, the this great store is not one of them. You can still buy your gambling books, old Las Vegas relics, and fun souvenirs from both this store and it’s neighbor to the north, Spinetti’s.
Travellonelyplanet.com

The 8 best parks in Las Vegas

In this 24/7 city where it's possible to spend your entire visit in labyrinthine indoor worlds where artificial lighting mimics day passing into night, many visitors won't wander far from their expensive accommodations, lavish pool bar, mesmerizing casino floor, or even pulsing dance floor. The wise and well-informed, however, (that's you!) will venture off The Strip to experience the spectacular scenic beauty surrounding Las Vegas.
Nevada Statenapa-net.org

Will You Have to Wear a Mask in Las Vegas?

The state of Nevada has embraced the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—meaning that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. More specifically, the Mandalay Bay—site of the 2021 NAPA 401(k) Summit—announced recently that “per CDC guidance,...
Healthfoxwilmington.com

Rocket-powered ‘flying’ Tesla Roadster too quick for your health?

The Tesla Roadster may be the first car that requires a health screening before you drive it. The Tesla Roadster was first revealed in 2017. (Tesla) Elon Musk has reconfirmed on Twitter his claim that the two-door sports car will be capable of accelerating to 60 mph in 1.1 seconds, which is less than half the time it takes the world’s quickest production cars to reach that speed today and would make it nearly as quick as a Top Fuel dragster.
Economyslashdot.org

Tesla Roadster with SpaceX package accelerates to 60 mph in 1.1 second

This site is expanding on the tweet from Elon confirming the specs of the new Roadster with SpaceX package. The Roadster is currently being displayed in a German museum and people noticed the placard claiming an incredible spec, 1.1 sec to 60 mph with the SpaceX package. Elon tweeted confirming that it was not a typo.
Businesscdcgamingreports.com

RubinBrown to relocate Las Vegas office

RubinBrown, one of the nation’s top 50 accounting and business consulting firms, is moving its Las Vegas office to a new location on May 24. The announcement was made by Bryan Keller, Partner In Charge of the firm’s National Practices and Real Estate Groups. More than 85 accounting, tax and...
Las Vegas, NVvegas24seven.com

Rio Las Vegas Deal of the Day

Details: Click Here to Book your Rio Las Vegas stay by May 18, 2021, and receive an additional 5% off for travel now through August 15, 2021. Blackout dates may apply. Must be 21 years or older to book hotel rooms. Not valid with any other offer. Offer subject to change at any time.
Las Vegas, NVmelvillereview.com

Shopping Mall In Las Vegas, Nv

Instagram is the most popular platform for advertising, but Facebook, snapchat and different platforms are also used. A individual can not have a fashion by oneself, but for one thing to be outlined as fashion, there must be dissemination and followers. This dissemination can take several varieties; from the top-down (“trickle-down”) to bottom-up (“bubble up”), or transversally across cultures and through viral memes and media. The levels of focus within the fashion industry encompass many separate but interdependent sectors. These sectors include Textile Design and Production, Fashion Design and Manufacturing, Fashion Retailing, Marketing and Merchandising, Fashion Shows, and Media and Marketing. Each sector is devoted to the objective of satisfying shopper demand for attire beneath situations that allow participants in the business to operate at a profit.
TechnologyNews 12

Snapchat creates company’s first true augmented reality glasses

Tesla’s Model S Plaid is set to be delivered on June 3. Customers had expected the deliveries to begin earlier this year when Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the car was already in production in January. YouTube banned a Kansas School District board meeting video because of misleading comments about...