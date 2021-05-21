newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

The Final Age of King Minoru: Minoru Suzuki Needs to be IWGP World Champion

By Jamie Greer
lastwordonsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese pro wrestling has had hundreds of stars in their native Japan, but outside of a smaller international audience, only a handful have their legacy passed down in such a respectful manner that generations later still hold them with respect, even when the wrestler is well past their prime. NJPW legend and 2x IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yuji Nagata (aged 53) just made his U.S. return in over 30 years to AEW and most fans had very few issues with the hard-hitting veteran still competing at his age. Retired legends like Kenta Kobashi and Mitsuharu Misawa are arguably more widely known by younger generations over Antonio Inoki and Giant Baba, not to mention Rikidozan. Jushin Thunder Liger was still a main event attraction when he retired in 2020 at the age of 55. And on Thursday night, IMPACT Wrestling revealed that another former 2x IWGP Heavyweight Champion (aged 50) Satoshi Kojima was heading to North America for his first time outside of an NJPW/Ring of Honor promotion since his 2014 run as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the early 2000s, Kojima was one of the first Major League Wrestling (MLW) world champions. But there’s one living legend of Japanese puroresu who still has one trophy left to secure before this 52-year old retires. The “Warlord King” of Suzuki-gun, Minoru Suzuki. And with the recent announcement of the IWGP World Championship being vacated due to injury to Will Ospreay, now may be just the time.

lastwordonsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Minoru Suzuki
Person
Kenta Kobashi
Person
Hiroshi Tanahashi
Person
Tetsuya Naito
Person
Jushin Thunder Liger
Person
Kazuchika Okada
Person
Masakatsu Funaki
Person
Yuji Nagata
Person
Satoshi Kojima
Person
Lance Archer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Japan Pro Wrestling#Pro Wrestling Noah#Revolution Pro Wrestling#Iwgp#Combat#World Champion#Minoru Suzuki Needs#Iwgp World#Japanese#Sanada#Mma#Pro Wrestling Noah#World Tag League#Uwf#Ufc#Nwa#Killer Elite Squad#King Minoru#Iwgp Champion#Njpw Legend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
AEW
News Break
Sports
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
Combat Sportsf4wonline.com

New champion crowned at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku night one

Jay White defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku night one today in Fukuoka. White pinned Tanahashi with a Blade Runner in 39:01. White had tapped out to Tanahashi's Texas cloverleaf earlier in the match, but the referee missed the tap after interference from White's second, Gedo.
Combat Sportsewrestlingnews.com

NJPW Star Becomes Grand Slam Champion With Recent Title Win

Switchblade becomes first to hold unique ‘quadruple crown’. The main event of Wrestling Dontaku night one saw Jay White make his first challenge to the NEVER Openweight Championship held by Hiroshi Tanahashi. After Tanahashi had talked at length about whether he felt ‘worthy’ to wear rather than carry the NEVER...
WWEcultaholic.com

Jay White Wins The NEVER Openweight Championship At NJPW Wrestling Dontaku

Day one of Wrestling Dontaku was headlined by Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White for the NEVER Openweight Championship and after a long battle, The Switchblade left the Fukuoka Convention Center with the gold. Both men battled back and forth for 39 minutes and White managed to pick up the win...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Hiroshi Tanahashi Recalls The Origins Of Wrestle Kingdom

The first-ever Wrestle Kingdom event took place on January 4, 2007, and was a joint show with New Japan and All Japan. Since then, Wrestle Kingdom has been held annually on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome. Hiroshi Tanahashi has been part of every Wrestle Kingdom and speaking to NJPW,...
Combat Sportslastwordonsports.com

Who Should Be The Next IWGP World Heavyweight Champion?

On Thursday, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced that Will Ospreay has vacated the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The second-ever holder of that title will be heading home to recover from a neck injury that forced him to give up the champion. Now as we look forward, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship is vacant and needs a new champion. No matter what the title is called or looks like, this is still considered one of the top championships in all of professional wrestling. This is the first time that the title has been vacated since 2009, as it was back in 2009 when it was the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. NJPW has been having a difficult year in terms of injury and continued postponements.
Combat Sportspulsefm.ca

BC RESIDENT IS THE NEW MMA WORLD CHAMPION

Arjan Bhullar is a 34 year old resident of Richmond, BC and also the first South Asian to win the title of MMA World Champion. He was declared the mixed martial arts heavyweight champion of the world this weekend after defeating 5-year reigning champion Brandon Vera, with a second-round technical knockout.
Combat Sportsf4wonline.com

Will Ospreay vacates IWGP World Heavyweight ttile due to neck injury

Will Ospreay is out of action with a neck injury, and as a result will have to vacate the IWGP World Heavyweight title. NJPW released a statement this morning saying that Ospreay suffered a neck injury during the second night of Wrestling Dontaku. They said Ospreay would not be participating in the next series of events and will return to the United Kingdom for rehabilitation, and no timetable is set for his return. As a result, the IWGP World Heavyweight title will be vacated.
Combat SportsPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 5/20 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: IWGP World Heavyweight Championship vacated, NJPW’s next live event, and Strong (20 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado covers NJPW’s Strong including analysis of a well-structured eight-man match and Will Ospreay vacating his title. Also, who is on the card when New Japan runs their next live event? Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.
Combat Sports411mania.com

Kazuchika Okada Confirms He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Kazuchika Okada has confirmed reports that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. As was reported, the company announced that several talents tested positive for the virus, with Okada, Sho, Yoh, Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado Yoshinobu Kanemaru were all pulled from Wrestling Dontaku on May 4th. Okada has now confirmed in an interview with Radio Oshabering (per Tokyo Sports) that he tested positive.
WWEprowrestlingnewshub.com

How Many AEW Double Or Nothing Tickets Are Still Available

All Elite Wrestling’s next major PPV Event known as Double Or Nothing is set to take place on Sunday, May 30th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Tickets for Double Or Nothing went on sale this past Monday for a venue that can accommodate about 5,100 fans in attendance. Dave...
Combat Sports411mania.com

Updated Lineup for NJPW Road to Wrestle Grand Slam Night 2

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the lineup for its upcoming Road to Wrestle Gland Slam Night 2 event. he show will be held tomorrow (May 24) at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Yota Tsuji vs. Yujiro Takahashi. * Chase Owens and Gedo...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Fightful Wrestling Weekly 5/24: Tryouts, Drake, More

- He says the old In Your House house is now a Taco Bell. - Michael Hayes did not know about the Dok Hendrix portrait on In Your House until it happened. - He found out he'd be in the 2019 Royal Rumble after the NXT Takeover the night before from Triple H.
Combat SportsPosted by
Fightful

Taichi Reveals Positive COVID-19 Test

Taichi was among the NJPW stars who tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking to Tokyo Sports, Taichi revealed the news of his positive test after Kazuchika Okada previously stepped forward. Taichi said he felt ill after returning to Tokyo and was running a high fever. He is doing better now. Taichi...
WWEProwrestling.net

Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show. -Sami Callihan opens the show. -Violent By Design address Impact. -Satoshi Kojima makes his Impact debut. -A ten Knockouts tag match. -Petey Williams and Josh Alexander vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh. Powell’s POV: John Moore’s weekly Impact...
WWEprowrestlingnewshub.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Preview, Rocky Romero, Ren Narita, Matt Hardy, 12 Matches

All Elite Wrestling recently announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of Dark: Elevation, which has a total of twelve matches. AEW Dark: Elevation takes place every Monday night at 7PM ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Reminder you can play weekly AEW Fantasy Wrestling for FREE from Pro Wrestling News...
Combat SportsPosted by
FanSided

Report: Will Ospreay injured, IWGP World title vacated

News broke early Thursday morning that Will Ospreay has suffered a neck injury that will force him to vacate the IWGP World Heavyweight title. New Japan posted the information to their website, noting that there is not a timetable for his return, but will head to the United Kingdom for treatment and rehabilitation.
Combat Sportslastwordonsports.com

AEW Betting Odds: Early Favorites For Double Or Nothing

Betting odds in professional wrestling are often an indication of what we could see go down on a major show. AEW has been no exception to this rule so ahead of Double Or Nothing we are going to take a look at some of the early favorites for the show, we still have the AEW Dynamite go-home special to go which could sway the betting odds big time as well as the promise of smart money to come in and give us an even better indication of what will happen. With that said let’s take a look at what the SkyBet odds for Double Or Nothing currently project will happen.