Music

New Music This Week On B106, City Girls Lil Baby and More

By Trey the Choklit Jok
B106
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s a lot of new music out right now, we can’t play it all but we DO have some Bangerz for you!. I never thought I’d say that I like a new joint by the City Girls.....but I like this new one from The City Girls lol!. There's an old...

B106

B106

ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Celebrities2dopeboyz.com

Lil Baby And Lil Durk’s Joint Project Has A Release Date

Lil Baby and Lil Durk both had impressive years in 2020. The former ran the hip-hop scene with his sophomore effort, My Turn, while the latter climbed to a new level with Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 and The Voice. Soon the duo will bring their talents together for a new project, Voice Of The Heroes which now has a release date (possibly).
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Stream DJ Khaled’s new LP ft. Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z & more

DJ Khaled's new star-studded album Khaled Khaled is out now, and it's basically a compilation album featuring potential hits by some of the heaviest hitters in rap and R&B (and on one song, reggae). It features the two previously released songs with Drake ("Popstar" and "Greece"), it reunites longtime frenemies Jay-Z and Nas on "Sorry Not Sorry (Harmonies by the Hive)" (Jay-Z also just curated a playlist of Nas songs for Tidal), and it's got instantly-satisfying songs like "Big Paper" (with Cardi B) and "I Did It" (with Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and DaBaby).
MusicPosted by
B106

Lil Baby Gets Clowned for Billboard Music Awards Promo Post – Watch

Lil Baby stepped away from his authentic Atlanta accent for a recent promotional post and social media is having a field day as a result. Last night (May 23), Lil Baby shared a promo bit on the Billboard Music Awards' Instagram Story, in which he is informing fans that he'll be presenting the award for Top Hot 100 Song, which was sponsored by Rockstar Energy Drink. The rapper shared the clip on his IG Story as well.
CelebritiesHOT 97

Lil Wayne Honored DMX At Triller Fest & Swizz Beatz Approves

Lil Wayne did something special for the late legend we lost this month, DMX. Weezy performed at Trillerfest in Miami over the weekend. Before Wayne performed “Uproar,” he paid homage to DMX. Swizz Beatz produced the song, so it was only right. Wayne spoke to the crowd with a blunt in his hand. He talked about his younger days going on tour with the Ruff Ryders. Wayne said,
MusicNME

The Vaccines announce new single ‘Headphones Baby’, coming this week

The Vaccines have announced that their new single ‘Headphones Baby’ will arrive later this week. Justin Young and co. took to social media this evening (May 11) to confirm that the song will be released this coming Friday (May 14) while also sharing its official artwork – check it out below.
Musicpresspassla.com

Music Crush Monday: Lil Baby Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Lets hype ourselves and our week up with Lil Baby’s newest track “On Me” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. “On Me” is a high energy track, brusting with color on screen, and a bop to its beat. The perfect solution to perk up any cloudy day, and getting your week started on a high note. Megan Thee Stallion spits fire like usual, making us feel like the bosses we are. “On Me” was produced by Quality Control Music/Motown Records. What are you waiting for? Pop this bad boy into your music rotation stat.
Musictheurbantwist.com

The Tracklist For DMX’s Posthumous Album, ‘Exodus,’ Features Collaborations With Jay Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, And More

The hip-hop world has been hellbent on maintaining DMX’s legacy since his horrific, untimely death due to complications following a drug overdose earlier this year. He was an artist who meant so much to so many people, and many people have made it a priority to give his catalog the proper send-off it deserves. Swizz Beatz, a producer and artist, has been at the forefront of these campaigns, and he recently opened up about his frustrations with some of the fake friends he saw around the late rapper.
MusicVulture

J. Cole’s New Album The Off-Season Features 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and More

J. Cole took some time off to rest, but in the words of Nicki Minaj, “Now it’s game time, bitches.” After three years, J. Cole is back with his sixth studio album, The Off-Season. “Took years to reach this form,” he tweeted upon its arrival. The album features collaborations with 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Cam’ron and production from Timbaland, Boi-1da, T-Minus, and more. Cole, 36, started teasing the album last week, as well as a documentary following the behind-the-scenes, Applying Pressure: The Off-Season. Following the basketball theme from earlier projects like The Come Up, The Warm Up, and Cole World: The Sideline Story, the cover art depicts a flaming basketball hoop looming behind him. Cole dropped the single “i n t e r l u d e” earlier this week, as reports that he signed onto the Basketball Africa League team, the Rwanda Patriots, came out. Sources say he will play three to six games in the brand-new league, the first of which is this Sunday, May 16, against Nigeria. The pregame playlist is already queued up. Listen to The Off-Season below.
MusicPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Music: AJR, The Black Keys, SHAED, +More

It's another week jam-packed with new music releases. Every week we talk about the new alternative music releases. Whether it's albums, singles, or remastered albums, we cover it all. If you want to hear the latest alternative music, make sure to check out Sunday Studio Cuts every week on WRRV. At 10 p.m. each Sunday, Taylor plays the newest music that you normally wouldn't hear on air.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole & Lil Baby Slide On "Pride Is The Devil"

J. Cole's The Off-Season has finally arrived, and though it initially appeared that he was planning on the no features route again, the Dreamville came through with a few uncredited surprises. One such surprise arrived on "p r i d e . i.s . t h e . d.e.v.i.l," a guitar-fueled T-Minus banger that features an unexpected appearance from Lil Baby, who slides in following a candidate for transition of the year.
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Lil Uzi Vert on Eternal Atake and How His Girlfriend, City Girls’ JT, Keeps Him Calm

There is no other artist making music like Lil Uzi Vert. The Philadelphia native, who is 26 years old, already has a massive fanbase consisting of millions of listeners who worship his nonconformist style of rapping—and fashion fans that follow his every fit. But his star power increased tenfold with the announcement of his relationship with City Girls member Jatavia “JT” Johnson; in fact, she was on set during the photoshoot for this story (wearing a Chanel dress and Thom Browne knee socks) and throughout the interview, Uzi kept flipping his front-facing camera to show her off. For W’s annual Music Issue, the musician discussed why his upcoming album will be for his real fans, and how his relationship inspires him in the songmaking process.