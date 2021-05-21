New Music This Week On B106, City Girls Lil Baby and More

J. Cole took some time off to rest, but in the words of Nicki Minaj, “Now it’s game time, bitches.” After three years, J. Cole is back with his sixth studio album, The Off-Season. “Took years to reach this form,” he tweeted upon its arrival. The album features collaborations with 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and Cam’ron and production from Timbaland, Boi-1da, T-Minus, and more. Cole, 36, started teasing the album last week, as well as a documentary following the behind-the-scenes, Applying Pressure: The Off-Season. Following the basketball theme from earlier projects like The Come Up, The Warm Up, and Cole World: The Sideline Story, the cover art depicts a flaming basketball hoop looming behind him. Cole dropped the single “i n t e r l u d e” earlier this week, as reports that he signed onto the Basketball Africa League team, the Rwanda Patriots, came out. Sources say he will play three to six games in the brand-new league, the first of which is this Sunday, May 16, against Nigeria. The pregame playlist is already queued up. Listen to The Off-Season below.