Mayo concentrating on getting children vaccinated

By Rocky Hulne
Austin Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Minnesotans have been gathering to COVID-19 vaccination sites in high numbers and now is the time for the next age bracket to step up. With a vaccine approval for 12-15 year olds, children have been able to line up to get their shot. So far, there have been 1,600 doses handed out to children in Rochester, 600 in northwestern Wisconsin and 700 in southwest Wisconsin. The nation has already seen 600,000 children under 16 vaccinated.

