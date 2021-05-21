newsbreak-logo
Tim Cook Defends Apple’s App Store Rules, Calls Maker Of Fortnite ‘Malicious’

By Bobby Allyn
WBEZ
WBEZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple CEO Tim Cook took the witness stand on Friday and defended against accusations that Apple is an illegal monopoly that has set unfair rules to control the billions of dollars in commerce that flow through its App Store. The trial centers on the 30% commission Apple usually charges whenever...

WBEZ

WBEZ

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
347K+
Views
Technologystratechery.com

App Store Arguments

Arguments in Epic Games, Inc. v. Apple Inc. wrapped up yesterday; Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers noted she had thousands of documents to pore over, but hoped to issue a decision within the next few months. I think there is a strong chance that Apple prevails, for reasons I’ll explain below, but that doesn’t mean the trial has been waste of time: it has cast into stark relief the different arguments that pertain to the App Store, and not all of them have to do with the law.
Businessdigg.com

All The Awkward Revelations From The Apple/Epic Antitrust Trial

The antitrust lawsuit brought against Apple by Epic Games, the maker of "Fortnite," revealed some unflattering details about the two companies. The three-week trial, which finished on Monday and is currently awaiting a ruling from the judge, led to some surprising — and in some cases, embarrassing — revelations, including concerning details about the biggest-ever iPhone hack in 2015 and how an email exchange between Apple CEO Tim Cook and Epic CEO Tim Sweeney seems to indicate that Cook had trouble remembering who Sweeney is.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Tidal adds Apple Watch offline playback for subscribers

Tidal users are now able to download music directly to their Apple Watch, instead of requiring a streaming connection. Following Tidal's purchase by SquareSpace, and also Spotify's release of offline playback, Tidal has now also updated to allow phone-free use for subscribers. "Tidal is now available on Apple Watch," says...
Businessmmobomb.com

Epic/Apple Case Wraps Up, Final Verdict Will Take Months

The Epic v. Apple trial has concluded, and now we wait. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers heard the closing arguments from both sides on Monday and said that she hopes to issue a decision by mid-August, though it could take longer than that, given the significant amount of paperwork generated by the case.
Cell Phonesshepherdgazette.com

iPhone 13’s buzziest rumors to this point are about its design

A render of a pink iPhone that’s been going around Twitter. The latest iPhone 13 rumor to set the internet abuzz is that Apple could release a bubblegum pink iPhone by the end of the year. The pink iPhone 13 is actually more of a wish than a rumor, since the online frenzy was based upon renders created by an artist on Instagram and then shared widely on Twitter, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning. We’re more than than halfway between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, so we don’t expect to see the rumors, renders, leaks and whispers slow down anytime soon.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Ad executives: App Store Search Tab Ads 'dreadful' and too expensive

According to several advertising experts, Apple's newly launched App Store Search Tabs Ads don't compare well to the company's other ad products. The Search Tab Ads, which Apple launched earlier in May, offer a new slot for advertising that features prominently in App Store searches. But several ad executives told Business Insider on Monday that the feature appears to be "dreadful" from a return-on-investment perspective.
Cell PhonesRegister Citizen

They filter photos of the possible appearance of the iPhone 13

And although it doesn't really change much from the previous model, rumors have already started about what Apple's new smartphone model will look like. According to the Peng Store, the new iPhone could include a pink model. The smartphone store tweeted "iPhone 13 Pro Max Rose Pink coming December 2021,"...
LawThe Verge

A courtroom artist’s view of the Epic v. Apple trial

On Monday, lawyers gave final statements in the Epic v. Apple case, finishing up just over three weeks of in-court proceedings that gave an unprecedented look at how Apple manages the iOS App Store. Both images and audio from the proceedings were tightly controlled (as is often the case in federal courtrooms), so the only images came from courtroom artist Vicki Behringer, who saw much of the trial from an assigned seat to the right of the jury box. We invited Behringer to share eight of her favorite sketches from the trial, showing off both her skill as an artist and her unique perspective on the case. -Russell Brandom, policy editor.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

iOS 14.6 is here with new features — how to download it

The new iOS 14.6 is here. It's not as jam-packed with new, exciting features as April's iOS 14.5 update, but iPhone users will get some much-needed enhancements, including AirTag improvements, Apple Card Family Support, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and more. Apple announced its plan to implement these new features during its...
Businessglobalcompetitionreview.com

Apple of discord: The Tipline for 24 May 2021

Antitrust trial testimony often lives up to the hype, if only because the bar is usually set quite low. That was not the case on Friday when expectations were high as Tim Cook took the stand to defend the iPhone manufacturer’s iOS ecosystem. Apple's chief executive did not disappoint. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’s challenging questions for Cook provided more than enough material to land a courtroom-sketched-version of the two above the fold of Saturday’s edition of The Wall Street Journal.
Businessadexchanger.com

Tim Cook Pushes Back Against Epic Games; Xandr’s Future Is Unclear

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. Move over Epic, it’s Tim’s turn. The Apple CEO had his say in federal court on Friday as part of a lawsuit Epic filed after its hugely popular game Fortnite was removed from the App Store last year for flouting Apple’s requirement of a 30% cut of in-game revenues. Epic is arguing that Apple runs its store as an illegal monopoly because iOS devices don’t allow alternative payment systems. Cook pushed back, saying that opening up the iPhone to rival app stores would hinder users. And (shocker) he also said Apple isn’t a monopoly. Per the Wall Street Journal, Cook emphasized Apple’s commitment to security and privacy and his belief that third-party developers with their own app stores aren’t motivated to match the level of user protection that Apple provides with its App Store. Apple faces increasing threats from lawmakers and regulators around the world who’re examining the power it has over third-party software developers. Epic isn’t the only one ripping into Apple – business mogul Barry Diller blasted the company over its App Store fees in an interview with CNBC, saying that his companies, and others like them, are “overcharged in a disgusting manner.”
TechnologyGamasutra

Tim Cook: Third-party payments on the App Store would be a 'terrible' idea

Apple CEO Tim Cook claims allowing App Store developers link to their own third-party marketplaces and payment systems would be a "terrible" idea. As reported by Bloomberg, Cook was called to the stand last week during the ongoing Epic Games v. Apple trial and was asked to outline why Apple is reluctant to give its developers and users more freedom when it comes to spending.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Daily Herald

Judge digs into Apple app store policies as Epic trial ends

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- The judge who will decide a case challenging Apple's stranglehold on its iPhone app store indicated on Monday she would like to promote more competition but without dismantling a commission system that reaps billions of dollars for the technology powerhouse. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers...
TechnologyCult of Mac

Apple details plans for WWDC 2021

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference is scheduled for June 7, and on Monday the iPhone-maker revealed that the all-important keynote address for WWDC 2021 will be held at 10 a.m. PDT on that day. This is almost certainly when they wraps will come off the next major upgrades for iOS, macOS and the company’s other operating systems.
Technologyprotocol.com

Apple and Epic lay it all on the table in final day of Fortnite trial

Epic v. Apple came to a close on Monday with a series of contentious back-and-forth debates in place of traditional closing arguments. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers wanted both companies to make their case for what the relevant market should be — is it mobile gaming, the entire gaming market, or the entirety of the iOS app ecosystem — and what kind of remedy might be appropriate. Should Apple have to open up iOS to alternative app stores, or should it be forced to simply allow alternative payment systems or, even narrower, just the ability to advertise cheaper payment systems outside the App Store?
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Apple releases iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 to the public

Apple has released iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 with paid podcast subscriptions, and Apple Card Family. iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 are media focused releases with changes to Apple Podcasts and Apple Music being the headlining features. Apple has already begun the iOS 14.7 beta cycle signaling that the company still isn't done with updates despite WWDC being right around the corner.