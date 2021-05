It’s only fitting that Teacher Appreciation Week falls on the heels of the announcement of the Baldwin County STAR student. No doubt, educators have played a pivotal role in the lives of each of this year’s honorees. The three honorees for 2021 STAR Student know and understand that all too well and it is certainly reflected in through their academic achievements. Baldwin County’s overall winner, Justin Wallace of GMC Prep School, as well as fellow honorees Carlos Abella Ramirez of Baldwin High and Ethan Asbell of John Milledge Academy were recently recognized as STAR honorees and they each chose a special teacher to be recognized as well.