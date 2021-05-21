newsbreak-logo
We must confront Black maternity death rates

By The Editors
Daily Item
 2 days ago

Editorial from the Los Angeles Times editorial board. Childbirth has always been perilous for women. Before the advent of modern medicine, a breech birth was often a death sentence. And even as recently as the turn of the 20th century, six to nine women in the U.S. died during childbirth or from related complications for every 1,000 babies born alive, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public Healthnjtoday.net

Experts: Black maternal mortality is a serious crisis in modern America

At a recent congressional hearing on the Black maternal mortality and morbidity crisis, Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn B. Maloney joined a request that the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) conduct three new studies on the state of this public health crisis. “Addressing our Black maternal mortality crisis will...
MinoritiesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Op-Ed: How to change an American medical system that harms Black maternal health

The current state of Black maternal health in the United States is a grim indication that we as a country have lost our way. The U.S. ranks last overall among industrialized countries with a maternal death rate of 20.1 per 100,000 pregnancies, and the rate is rising. The crisis for people of color in this country is even more acute. Despite advances in reproductive technologies and safe motherhood initiatives, hospitals do not keep Black women and people who are pregnant or recently gave birth safe during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum.
Women's Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Death rate low for pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19, study finds

Pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19 had lower death rates than women who were not pregnant, according to a study published May 11 in Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers analyzed outcomes of women ages 15 to 45 hospitalized with COVID-19 at 853 U.S. hospitals between April and November 2020. The study included 1,062 pregnant and 9,815 nonpregnant women. Researchers limited the study population to patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and viral pneumonia to rule out asymptomatic cases.
Chicago, ILDaily Northwestern

State policy leaders discuss improving Black maternal health outcomes

There is nothing intrinsically wrong with Black women that causes their maternal health to fare worse than other racial groups — the problem is systemic racism within the healthcare system, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) said in a Wednesday discussion. The panel, which was focused on Black maternal health disparities,...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley congressman tackles Black maternal mortalities

Washington, D.C.—Charles Johnson said he quickly notified hospital staff when his wife’s catheter turned pink with blood. His wife, Kira Johnson, had just given birth to their second son during a scheduled cesarean section at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Staff examined his wife and ordered a CT scan, he said, but hours passed... The post Silicon Valley congressman tackles Black maternal mortalities appeared first on San José Spotlight.
PharmaceuticalsMarietta Daily Journal

COVID-19 vaccines did not impact placentas during pregnancy, according to study

CHICAGO – New data from researchers who studied women who were vaccinated while pregnant found no evidence that the vaccine affected their placentas. The new findings, published Tuesday in the Obstetrics & Gynecology journal, may help switch the focus from conversations around whether the vaccine is safe during pregnancy to how getting vaccinated is a way to protect mom and baby.
Women's HealthAsbury Park Press

New Jersey demands maternal health justice for Black women | Opinion

As our nation begins to reckon with centuries of systemic racism, we must pay particular attention to the incredible and unjust burden placed on Black people during pregnancy and the post-natal period. Our elected officials here in New Jersey are taking important steps to address this burden with legislation and funding; we are especially heartened that New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy has made it her mission to transform maternal and infant health outcomes for women of color in the state, spearheading the Nurture NJ initiative, which aims to make New Jersey the safest and most equitable place in the nation to deliver and raise a baby. We have a moral imperative to address the Black maternal health crisis — here and nationwide. To do this, we urge New Jersey’s congressional delegation to co-sponsor the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act to improve health care access, eradicate racial disparities in maternal health outcomes, and ultimately save lives.
Chicago, ILQuad Cities Onlines

From maternal and mental health to pain and medical care, Black women face major disparities when compared with white women

Statistics show that Black women have worse outcomes during pregnancy and postpartum, are more likely to die of breast cancer than white women, and have higher rates of risk factors for heart disease in their 20s and 30s. The Chicago Tribune has written more than a dozen stories in the last couple of years on these topics and other health issues facing Black women.
Women's Healthwypr.org

The Crisis In Black Maternal Health

Black women’s risk of dying from infections, high blood pressure, blood clots and other treatable conditions during and after pregnancy is more than twice the risk of white women. Dr. Latey Bradford of the University of Maryland’s Family Medicine Clinic says pregnant Black women also confront more health dangers that...
Orange, CAcoastreportonline.com

Suicidal ideations increased for young adults, minorities in 2020

A recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that pandemic anxiety and depression increased in the U.S. from April to June of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. The report uncovered an increase in substance abuse, mental health issues, and suicidal thoughts for young...