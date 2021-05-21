We must confront Black maternity death rates

As our nation begins to reckon with centuries of systemic racism, we must pay particular attention to the incredible and unjust burden placed on Black people during pregnancy and the post-natal period. Our elected officials here in New Jersey are taking important steps to address this burden with legislation and funding; we are especially heartened that New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy has made it her mission to transform maternal and infant health outcomes for women of color in the state, spearheading the Nurture NJ initiative, which aims to make New Jersey the safest and most equitable place in the nation to deliver and raise a baby. We have a moral imperative to address the Black maternal health crisis — here and nationwide. To do this, we urge New Jersey’s congressional delegation to co-sponsor the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act to improve health care access, eradicate racial disparities in maternal health outcomes, and ultimately save lives.