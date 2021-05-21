newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Watch Now: Families return home to survey damage in Gaza, and more of today's top videos

By VideoElephant, Associated Press
Lake Geneva Regional News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies in northern Gaza have returned to their home after being displaced by Israeli bombardment, a Brazilian ballerina with no arms is becoming an inspiration to the dance community and beyond, and more of today's top videos.

www.lakegenevanews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Videos#Brazilian#Northern Gaza#Israeli Bombardment#Home#Today#Inspiration#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Society
Related
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Survey Finds Families Watch TV with a Purpose

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The pandemic has forced many people to use technology, but a recent survey says TV watching has benefited families. “TV is actually having a positive, as a surprisingly positive impact on people,” CenturyLink Quote Media Relations Specialist Zoi Galarraga said. CenturyLink Quote releases a new study...
MilitaryTimes Daily

Israeli military targets home of Gaza's top Hamas leader

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has targeted the home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader after nearly a week of heavy airstrikes and rocket fire into Israel from the territory ruled by the Islamic militant group. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
Advocacycrossroadstoday.com

Medical services strained from Israeli-Palestinian conflict, leaving families reeling

(CNN) — As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict grinds on, families in the region continue to reel. In just the first week of fighting, more than 200 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. The ministry says more than 1,500 have been injured. At the same time, Israeli officials say Palestinian rocket attacks have killed at least 12 people.
RelationshipsPosted by
AFP

Traumatised by Israeli bombing, Gaza children 'scared of dying'

When an Israeli air strike targeted a security office near her home in Gaza this month, 10-year-old Zeina Dabous frantically scribbled a note and slipped it under her mother's pillow. "Mummy, my love, I am very very scared. If we all die, put us in the same grave all together so I can stay in your arms," she wrote. "I want to wear my Eid clothes," she added, of the outfit she never got to wear for the Muslim celebration after Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian enclave started on May 10. The 11-day bombing campaign came in response to rocket fire from Gaza by Hamas and other militants, triggered by an Israeli police crackdown on worshippers at east Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound.
TV ShowsPosted by
CNN

Video shows synagogue bleachers collapse under worshipers

Video broadcast on Israeli TV shows dozens of worshipers falling to the ground when crowded bleachers collapsed in what emergency services are describing as a “mass casualty event.” CNN’s Ben Wedeman reports live from the scene at the orthodox synagogue in the West Bank settlement of Giv’at Ze’ev, to the northwest of Jerusalem.
Labor IssuesThe Jewish Press

Italian Port Workers Attempt to Block Arms Shipment to Israel

A port workers’ union in the Italian (Tuscan) city of Livorno attempted to block an arms shipment to Israel on Friday after discovering weapons and explosives were destined for the southern Israeli port city of Ashdod. The pro-Palestinian Authority workers refused to load the ship after receiving information about the...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Man Mauled by Bear Posts Gruesome Look at Injuries in Hospital Selfie

An Alaskan man is lucky to be alive after a run-in with a brown bear while doing some land surveying. The man revealed gruesome injuries in a hospital selfie. Allen Minish, a real estate agent, was alone when he encountered a brown bear. But land surveying almost turned deadly when the bear mauled him. The mauling was brief but devastating, lasting nearly 10 seconds. Minish accidentally startled the bear causing it to charge.
Economypledgetimes.com

When his mother was born, he left him in a garbage can, today he is a technological millionaire

In 1989 Freddie figgers He was abandoned by his biological mother when he was just a few hours old. The heartbroken cry of that baby who was struggling to survive was heard by a neighbor in the area who passed by the garbage container where the child had been deposited. He spent two days in a hospital and he was transferred to a transit home where a couple gave him the home he needed.