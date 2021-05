New reports of COVID-19 cases are on the decline in Wisconsin, based on the latest data published by the state Department of Health Services. DHS reported 205 new cases of the disease Monday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 532 daily cases, the lowest it has been since April 2. One week ago, the average was 646 daily cases. It's typical for DHS to report fewer confirmed COVID-19 cases on Mondays, with labs usually posting fewer test results the day before.