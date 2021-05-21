newsbreak-logo
New clean air rules could require Long Beach to spend $30 million to update city fleet

By Jason Ruiz
Long Beach Post
 2 days ago

New state clean air regulations could end up costing the city an estimated $30 million to transition hundreds of city vehicles to zero-emission vehicles in the coming years.

lbpost.com
