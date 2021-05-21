newsbreak-logo
Volunteers step in to save decaying U.S. 52 diner

WLFI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe retro-style diner was built in 1956 at U.S. 52 and State Road 28 and since then has served travelers, transients, gangsters, politicians and even Mohammad Ali. But it's fallen into disrepair over the past several decades, spurring a community-wide partnership to restore it to its former glory.

