Military

Biden presents Medal of Honor to Korean War veteran Col. Ralph Puckett

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden said the recognition for Retired Col. Ralph Puckett, 94, was 70 years overdue. Puckett had run into the open to draw enemy fire and expose their position. He ordered his men to leave him behind, but they refused.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Medal Of Honor#Korean War#President Biden#Col Ralph#Enemy Fire#Men
