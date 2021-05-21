newsbreak-logo
Inside Los Angeles' homeless crisis

NBC News
 2 days ago

The homeless crisis in Los Angeles has become even more dire since the start of the pandemic, leaving the housed and unhoused desperate for action. NBC News' Lester Holt speaks with Mayor Garcetti about his nearly $1 billion plan to address the issue.

