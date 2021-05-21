newsbreak-logo
WEL vs WST Dream11 Team Prediction Tips for Wellington Phoenix vs Western United A League Live Score 22 May

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEL vs WST Dream11: Wellington Phoenix once again showed how difficult they are to beat as they held top of the ladder Melbourne City to a draw last time out. That is now seven games without defeat for the side from New Zealand, although their last three have all ended in a stalemate. They will firmly believe they can extend their unbeaten run in this one, although they will be eager to claim all three points against a Western United side that have suffered four successive losses. They have failed to even score in their last three and with that in mind, Wellington can come out on top here but they should claim a point at the very least.

