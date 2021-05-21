newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

BAN vs SL: Possible Playing 11 of Bangladesh for 1st ODI

indiafantasy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBangladesh Playing 11: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will fight it out in a 3-match ODI series starting here at Dhaka. The home side has always been strong at home and it will take a decent effort from the Sri Lankans to get past them. Sri Lanka leads the overall head-to-head record in ODIs 39-7. Bangladesh’s last win over SL came in 2019 Asia Cup. But in the last few years, Bangladesh have been a tough opposition especially at home. Bangla Tigers are looking for their first ever series win over Sri Lanka and this might be a perfect opportunity for them.

www.indiafantasy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hasan Mahmud
Person
Afif Hossain
Person
Mahmudullah
Person
Liton Das
Person
Mustafizur Rahman
Person
Shakib Al Hasan
Person
Tamim Iqbal
Person
Taskin Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangladesh#Odi#Bangla Tigers#Test#Ipl#Ist#Sl Live#Ban Squad#Odis#Sri Lanka Match#Dhaka#Vs Sl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Sri Lanka
News Break
Sports
Related
Lifestyleuaemoments.com

UAE bans travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka!

The only exceptions are UAE citizens, diplomatic missions, official delegations, Golden Visa holders and businessmen's jets. Transit flights are suspended as well, "with the exception of those travelling to UAE and bound for these countries". Cargo flights are unaffected. Exempted passengers will need to undergo a PCR test no more...
Worlddallassun.com

Sri Lankan team arrives in Bangladesh for ODI series

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 16 (ANI): Kusal Perera-led Sri Lanka squad arrived in Dhaka for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on Sunday. The Sri Lanka squad will now complete a three-day quarantine before they play a practice match on May 21. The three-match series which is a part of the...
SportsThe Daily Star

No Karunaratne, Mathews in SL squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Sri Lanka's squad for the Bangladesh ODIs does not include Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. The team will depart for Bangladesh on May 16 and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Namal Rajapaksa gave his approval for the squad. Sri Lanka will be led by Kusal Perera while Kusal Mendis will be his deputy for the three-match ODI series. The three-match series which is a part of the ODI Super League will be held on May 23, 25, and 28, within a bio-bubble stretching between the team hotel and Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
LifestyleThe Daily Star

Thailand latest country to ban arrivals from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal

Thailand on Monday widened its travel ban to international arrivals from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal in a bid to prevent the Indian variant of Covid-19 from entering the country. However, the Royal Thai Embassy in Pakistan said that holders of Thai visas (except tourist visas) may travel to Thailand before...
Sportsdallassun.com

Ban vs SL: Kusal Perera to lead visitors in ODI series

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 12 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. The team will depart for Bangladesh on May 16 and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Namal Rajapaksa gave his approval for the squad. Sri Lanka...
Public Healthktwb.com

Bangladesh detects first cases of Indian coronavirus variant

DHAKA (Reuters) – Bangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, the country’s health directorate said on Saturday, weeks after it sealed its borders with its neighbour. Six cases of the Indian variant had been detected in Bangladesh, Nasima Sultana, additional director...
Sportscricfann.com

HIGHEST WICKET TAKERS IN ODI CRICKET

There have been a lot of bowlers who have shown brilliant performances in their careers. They may not have taken the most wickets but still, many of them left an impressive which still makes them the best bowlers in cricket history. In this article, we will be discussing those players...
SportsBirmingham Star

WTC is like World Cup: Umesh Yadav

By Vishesh RoyNew Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Over the past few years, India's fast-bowling arsenal has risen through the ranks to be counted as one of the best in international cricket. With the big-picture UK tour coming up -- World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and five Tests against England -- fans will once again hope for the pace-bowling battery to rise to the occasion. Umesh Yadav, who has been a tried and tested performer on the big stage, is looking to once again put up match-winning performance when the opportunity presents itself and says he would like to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final which is equal to winning the World Cup. In an interaction with ANI, Umesh opened up about his preparation ahead of the WTC final, the role of skipper Virat Kohli in developing such a potent pace attack, and how challenging it would be to bowl in England. "The only preparations going on right now, during the lockdown, is of individual physical fitness and being strong mentally. We are all trying to stay positive and just looking forward to playing the World Test Championship final. We are all training individually now so that when we come together we are even better," said Umesh. "Yes, Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are correct. As a player when you are playing Test matches, the WTC is like a World Cup for you. It's very uncertain if we are going to get to play ODIs in the near future. So, as a Test match player, WTC is like a World Cup only. I also think the same. WTC final is different because you reach at that place by defeating a lot of good teams," he added. When asked about how challenging life inside a bio-bubble can get for a player, Umesh said: "Yes, definitely it is difficult because once your quarantine is over, the bio-bubble life starts. Until 10-15 days, it is all great, but then it starts to get a little exhausting because you are in the same place in a limited area and you cannot go beyond that. So, being mentally strong and keeping yourself fresh is very important." Umesh, who has managed to take 148 wickets from 48 Test matches, also spoke about the role of skipper Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri in ensuring that every player in the side has the desired confidence to take their game to the next level.
Worlddallassun.com

Players urge SLC to not hold them at 'gunpoint'

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 21 (ANI): Sri Lanka cricketers have refused to sign new contracts offered by the apex body as they feel some players have been given unfair deals. The Islanders, who do not want to be held at the "gunpoint" to accept the offered contracts, have claimed the new deal sees fees paid to specific cricketers in a one-sided manner.
SportsBirmingham Star

We were very well looked after in 1st half of IPL: Kane

Southampton [UK], May 20 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said there were "some breaches" in the IPL's bio-bubble but admitted that the players were taken care of before the tournament got postponed. The safety of every individual involved in the IPL was one of the major reasons for the...
Public Healthinvesting.com

Nepal, Bangladesh scramble to secure COVID-19 shots as India curbs exports

KATHMANDU/DHAKA (Reuters) - Nepal and Bangladesh are making frantic diplomatic efforts to secure COVID-19 vaccines to prop up their faltering inoculation drives as their stocks run out and supply prospects have become clouded by a prolonged Indian curb on vaccine exports. Reuters reported on Tuesday that India was unlikely to...
Sportscricfit.com

Suspending IPL 2021 Was The Right Decision To Make – Kane Williamson

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson has admitted that it was the right decision to suspend the tournament indefinitely amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The bio-bubble breaches had resulted in a handful of players contracting the deadly virus which led to the BCCI...
SportsThe Daily Star

Tigers pleased with pre-match preparations

National cricket team selector Habibul Bashar expressed his contentment about the practice match between BCB Red and BCB Green team at the BKSP ground yesterday ahead of three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. "The practice match seemed how it's supposed to be," stated Habibul. "The goal of practice matches is...
Sportscricfit.com

India To Tour Bangladesh For Three ODIs And Two Tests In 2022

Team India is all set to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Test matches in 2022 after a significant gap. During the previous six-year cycle of ICC FTP (Future Tours Programme) which lasted between 2013 and 2018, India toured Bangladesh twice in 2014 and 2015. However, there haven’t been any tours scheduled since then.
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

Pakistan to receive USD 153mn from World Bank

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 15 (ANI): The World Bank has approved the provision of USD 153 million to support the ongoing national vaccine drive in Pakistan to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes under World Bank's effort to help poor countries purchase and distribute vaccines, tests, and treatments....
WorldThe Daily Star

Shakib returns, Shanto axed as BCB announces squad for SL ODIs

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 15-member squad, along with four stand-by players, today for the first two ODIs of the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka. The first match of the series is scheduled for May 23 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. A few changes were...