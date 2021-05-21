SDP vs SEM Dream11 Team Prediction San Diego Padres vs San Diego Mariners Major League Baseball May 22

SDP vs SEM Dream11: The next fixture in the ongoing Major League Baseball season will be contested between San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. Talking about the standings, Padres are currently at the second spot in the NL West League with 27 wins and 17 defeats. Meanwhile, Seattle Mariners are third in the AL West League with 21 wins and 23 defeats under their belts. Both sides have quality players in their respective lockers and it could turn out to be an exciting affair. However, San Deigo Padres have been in good form, and the Mariners will have to be on their toes against a quality opponent. With that being said, here is the SDP vs SEM Dream 11 Prediction for the game ahead.