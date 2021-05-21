2021 NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies vs. Warriors odds, picks, play-in tournament predictions from model on 99-66 roll
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies had plenty to play for in the regular-season finale and the stakes will be even higher when the teams square off again on Friday in the play-in tournament. It will be a rematch from six days ago, when the Warriors secured the No. 8 seed with a 113-101 victory that dropped Memphis to the No. 9 seed. That victory allowed Golden State to play on its home court again despite Wednesday’s 103-100 setback at the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Grizzlies kept their postseason hopes alive by beating the San Antonio Spurs.blackchronicle.com