2021 NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies vs. Warriors odds, picks, play-in tournament predictions from model on 99-66 roll

Memphis got by with three players versus the Spurs. Unless those three, Ja Morant, Jonas Valanciunas, and Dillon Brooks, can get any help from their supporting cast, we are going to see a similar outcome Friday night. The Warriors pose a much different threat than San Antonio, so not only will the Grizzlies require some sense of urgency with their scoring, but Golden State's pace tends to dictate what direction each game goes. Morant, Brooks, and Valanciunas are getting their shots tonight, that much is certain. But we've seen how quickly both guards will resort to outside options before willingly taking it into their own hands.