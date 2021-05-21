Shelda Bumgarner

newsbreak-logo
THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Shelda McCarson Sherrill Bumgarner, 64 of Thomasville passed away peacefully at Hinkle Hospice Home in Lexington on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Shelda was born July 26, 1956 in Davidson County to Sheldon Zane Sherrill and Vernis Donniese Moose. Shelda worked many years as a Registered Nurse and taught Certified Nurse Assistant Classes at Local Community Colleges. She was a member of Thomasville World Outreach and loved her church family dearly. Throughout her life, her faith kept her strong; and it was an encouragement to others. She had a love for people, deep love for Jesus and showed compassion always. She was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother and friend; she will be greatly missed. Shelda was preceded in death by her father, Sheldon Zane Sherrill; her husband, Howard Lewis Bumgarner; her step-father, George Moose.

