When many country music fans think of Hank Williams Jr. they think of his current style. Bocephus became outlaw country royalty decades ago. His southern rock-infused brand of country has earned him a stack of hits as well as millions of fans. Songs like “A Country Boy Can Survive,” and the Monday Night Football theme, “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” are modern classics. However, before Hank Jr was raising hell and pushing boundaries, he was a clean-cut country singer. In fact, he got his start at a young age by following in his father’s iconic footsteps.