Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Plunges Below $38,000

Bitcoin markets have bounced from the $30,000 level again during the day on Monday to show signs of stability again. The hammer is a good sign, and the fact that we are hanging about the 200-day EMA does suggest that perhaps we are at least trying to turn things around and go to the upside. Granted, the market had fallen rather hard, so at the very least we are reasonable to expect the idea of a bounce. That being said, Bitcoin obviously has a lot of work to do.