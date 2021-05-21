Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Plunges Below $38,000
Today, BTC/USD faced a pullback as the price slide below $40,000 and tested support near the $35,000 level. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD has not been able to breach the $42,000 resistance level following a recent rejection at $42,275. On the downside, support has been established at $35,242. BTC/USD is trading at $36,043 at the time of writing. The prevailing trend is having a bearish bias but the bullish interest has not left the market in spite of the resistance at $42,000.insidebitcoins.com