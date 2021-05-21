BAN vs SL: Possible Playing 11 of Sri Lanka for 1st ODI

Sri Lanka Playing 11: After a win in the recently concluded Test series, Sri Lanka is ready to take on Bangladesh again but in a different format. Since the matches will now be played on Bangladesh’s soil, SL will know it will be a challenging task for them to play a full strength home side who are exceptional at home. In the overall head-to-head record in this format, Sri Lanka leads Bangladesh 39-7 in 48 matches. The Lankans will be excited as it will be their first match under new captain Kusal Perera and they will look to start on a high.