Tennessee lawmaker files bill banning insurrectionists, supporters from office
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker has filed legislation which would ban insurrectionists or those supporting an insurrection from holding public office. HR 1405 was filed in February by U.S. Representative Steve Cohen (D-Memphis). As the bill states, the proposal would "provide a cause of action to remove and bar from holding office certain individuals who engage in insurrection or rebellion against the United States."fox17.com