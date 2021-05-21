newsbreak-logo
Tennessee State

Tennessee lawmaker files bill banning insurrectionists, supporters from office

By Adrian Mojica
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker has filed legislation which would ban insurrectionists or those supporting an insurrection from holding public office. HR 1405 was filed in February by U.S. Representative Steve Cohen (D-Memphis). As the bill states, the proposal would "provide a cause of action to remove and bar from holding office certain individuals who engage in insurrection or rebellion against the United States."

