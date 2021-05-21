ECS T10 Live: Batsman smashes 6 sixes in an over to join Gibbs, Yuvraj, Pollard in elite list! WATCH
The European cricket circuit has been witnessing a surge in the interest of the teams participating in various tournaments. The T10 format has become very popular among the franchises who play the main role in organizing the tournament. Another modification has been done, which is to reduce the boundary dimension to make the match exciting at every point of the game. The world can now watch the T10 tournaments live on Fancode and the European cricket has now become global. It has become a good breeding ground for the aspiring cricketers from European circuit to make their debut for the national team.www.indiafantasy.com