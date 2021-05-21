newsbreak-logo
At least three hurt in boat fire / explosion on Lake Austin

By Carissa Lehmkuhl
fox7austin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - At least three people were injured in a boat fire on Lake Austin this afternoon. One person was declared a trauma alert and transported to the Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas. Six people and two dogs were on the boat at the time...

