Restaurants

Spire 73

By Brant Cox
Posted by 
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spire 73 is the rooftop lounge inside the InterContinental Hotel Downtown. And yes, the number 73 does mean it’s located on the 73rd floor, making it the tallest open-air bar in the Western Hemisphere. We were shocked to learn that too, but either way, it makes for a fantastic setting to drink with coworkers or a visiting friend. There are countless fire features, big mod chairs to sit in, and 360-degree views of LA (and frankly, Southern California). Grab the bacon slaw-topped burger when you get hungry.

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Bagel Time Cafe

Sometimes finding extra things in unexpected spots can be the best surprise, like when my friend told me she gets her olive oil from Home Goods and Ross (what?). Similarly, when you hear the name “Bagel Time Cafe,” you might just be expecting warm bagels and a place with smooth and creamy spreads that do to your tongue what ASMR videos do to your ears. But this spot, right across from the Wildwood Convention Center, also has a full breakfast and lunch menu. From Belgian waffles and avocado toast to wild lunch items like their chorizo Frito burrito, there’s plenty of range here for whatever you have in mind to start your day.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Key West Cafe

Surrounded by pricier throwback diners nearby like the Pink Cadillac and Doo Wop, this tropical-themed spot is wallet-friendly - you can sit down to a Taylor pork omelet or sweet potato hotcakes for under $10. Open daily from 7am-2pm and known for its big portions, this flamingo mural-covered and relaxing spot in Wildwood exclusively serves up breakfast and lunch.
DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

All Season Brewing

After almost four years of buildout, All Season Brewing officially opened its doors in February 2021 and gave LA something it’s never really had before - a brewery smack in the middle of the city. Located inside a former car service station on La Brea, All Season’s cavernous space has both indoor and outdoor seating, a row of skee-ball machines in the back, and a Chica’s Taco window for when you need to soak up some of the alcohol. Most people here are drinking beer (we love tropical Figure 8 Hazy DIPA), but there are tasty cocktails (including some on draft), and $5 well shots as well.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Surfing Pig

With great views of Beach Creek on display at each level of this double-decker restaurant, you’ll almost forgive the parking hunt you continually face when coming to one of the most popular places in Wildwood. The reward, however, isn’t just the sights and sounds, they also serve truly tremendous wood-pit barbecue and seafood here. One of my favorites is the beef brisket sandwich - it’s juicy and has a great smoked flavor.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Forest Hills Bagels

On the hunt for a good bagel in Forest Hills? Stop by this counter-service bagel shop for a good BEC or everything bagel with cream cheese. All of the fresh and chewy bagels we’ve had here passed the “smush test” (which means they spring back to their original structure after you squeeze them). But there are a few things you should keep in mind before you visit: Forest Hills Bagels is in a small lot with limited parking and is usually very busy in the morning, so we recommend ordering ahead online. But if you do order in-person, have your order memorized by the time you reach the front of the line because they move quickly.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

10 West Hollywood Restaurants That Aren’t New But Are Still Good

As LA reopens, the natural rush to want to eat at every place that’s opened in the last five minutes is real right now. But it’s important to remember that in between all the newly-opened spots are the neighborhood joints that have been there all along and are better than ever. Plus, chances are it’s probably been a minute since you’ve checked them out. From a tiny udon cafe on La Cienega to a long-standing steakhouse with a great new back patio, here are 10 good West Hollywood restaurants you maybe haven’t been to in a while.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Lobster House

If the Jersey Shore had its own themed infinity gauntlet, fresh seafood would surely be one of the stones, and The Lobster House’s logo may be on it. Featuring dockside seating and serving some of the best seafood in the area, this should be your first stop after surviving the Garden State Parkway. It has a fish market, takeout shop, raw bar, and restaurant all under the same roof, so you can satisfy any craving you have - from feasting on shrimp by the water to taking home the catch of the day to grill up at your rental.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
The Infatuation

Eastern Bakery

The longest operating bakery in San Francisco’s Chinatown, Eastern Bakery has graced the city since 1924. The cash-only spot is a local favorite, especially for its very popular signature coffee crunch cake: soft yellow sponge cake topped with toffee bits and mocha cream. During Mid-Autumn Festival (or any time of year, really), pick up a lotus-paste mooncake or three - while many bakeries import their mooncakes, Eastern makes them fresh in-house, and the sweet filling is gooey and thick. In fact, you can expect a generous amount of filling in most of the baked goods here, from the steamed custard buns to the winter melon cakes. The bakers do not skimp.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Grab Food For A Picnic

After months of bad weather, it’s finally nice outside. And according to both Yogi Bear and Monet, picnics are a lot of fun. We don’t argue with cartoon bears or French impressionists, so here are 15 restaurants offering takeout options that are perfect for a picnic - whether it’s in a park, by the lake, or even on the balcony of your apartment.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Pineapple King Bakery

You can’t visit Pineapple King Bakery without picking up one of its signature pineapple buns. Popular in Hong Kong, the soft, airy rolls don’t actually contain any of the tropical fruit, but get their name from the pineapple-looking pattern that forms on the sugary, buttery top after they’re baked. The buns are customarily sliced in half before a slab of butter is wedged inside (Pineapple King also has guava butter as an option). The buns also come with several other sweet and savory filling variations, like black sesame custard, barbecue pork, curry beef, and even pizza. But none tops the one with purple-yam (our personal favorite). The glass cases at this Outer Sunset bakery are also full of other baked goods, like red bean pastries and chicken buns. Also, order a milk tea to wash everything down.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Checking In With Mama: On Meal-Matching Programs, Merch, & Their Collaboration With Beverly Soon Tofu

An interview with Jared Jue and Alice Han of Mama’s Drive-By Kitchen on what the revolutionary pop-up has been up to. As the weather heats up, and we move into summer (see ya, allergy season), a new era has sprung for Mama’s Drive-By Kitchen. A lot has changed since we last checked up on the revolutionary charity initiative/restaurant pop-up/delivery platform. They’ve completed massive collaborations with everyone from the new Thai restaurant Holy Basil to 118-year-old Fugetsu-Do in Little Tokyo, introduced a meal-matching program, and have gone from up-and-coming pop-up to radical restaurant cooperative.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

“Where Can I Book A Graduation Dinner For 10 People?”

How to choose a dinner spot for a big group of family members who will inevitably boss you around even though you’re an M.D. now. I am graduating from med school and want to have a celebratory dinner with close family and friends. Looking for a spot for 8-10 people outdoors since some of the family members, although vaccinated, still don’t want to eat inside. Let me know if you have any suggestions.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Drink Martinis Outside In LA

The thing about drinking martinis outside is you can do it just about anywhere that has a patio and serves alcohol. The trick is finding the spots that set the mood. So put on your blackest turtleneck and sharpen up that side-eye. We’re getting moody in the open air. Here are eight great spots to drink martinis outside in LA right now.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Cafe 27

The days of Topanga Canyon’s LSD-fueled, counter-culture commune might be long gone, but there’s no denying this place is still weird as hell. Driving up from PCH, you’ll pass crystal shops, outdoor Shakespeare amphitheaters, and home-made art installations that have become local landmarks. It’s a fantastic, fascinating day tip and one that’s made even better by having lunch at Cafe 27. The almost entirely outdoor space is built into the side of a hill with a multi-level patio that feels like you’re eating inside the tree-house of your childhood dreams. But instead of warm M&Ms and juice boxes, you’ll refuel on omelettes, sandwiches, and a very good avocado toast.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
The Infatuation

SASO

Located in the front courtyard of The Pasadena Playhouse, Saso is Spanish/Mediterranean spot with a patio that feels like you apparated to a real plaza in the south of Spain. There’s a bubbling stone fountain, string lights hanging overhead, and massive trees providing natural shade as the sun sets over downtown Pasadena. It’s somewhere you could use for a number of different situations, but we love it most for date night, when you can share a bunch of pintxos (don’t miss the wagyu steak bites with chimichurri) and take advantage of a wine list where most of the bottles fall under $50.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

Cafe Loren

This charming Avalon BYOB has been around since 1978 and recently reopened after closing its doors last year. And like “Hey Ya” or any other throwback track you hear and immediately remember all the words to, they’re back in the groove of serving everything from coconut curry mussels to pan-seared scallops topped with sweet red onion marmalade.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Mr. OmaKase

Perfect For: Birthdays Corporate Cards Special Occasions. Like Goldilocks and her porridge, it can be hard to find an omakase that’s “just right” - one that hits that sweet spot between formal and informal, suspiciously cheap and give-your-accountant-a-heart-attack expensive. But Mr. Omakase in Downtown walks that line perfectly. It’s a...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory

This legendary factory in Chinatown has been hand-making about 10,000 fresh fortune cookies a day since 1962 and was originally founded by Nancy Chan (her son Kevin now manages the factory). Fortune cookies are, of course, not originally from China (there are different origin stories, though many agree they were likely invented in Japan), but the confections were widely popularized by - and have become closely associated with - Chinese-American restaurants. Every time I come here, I’m mesmerized watching the large rotating cast iron griddles that achieve each cookie’s signature thinness and crunch. The fortune cookies at the factory far surpass what you usually get at Chinese restaurants: they’re extra crispy and have a nice vanilla scent. But I usually opt for the green tea-flavored ones, or the chocolate-dipped, sprinkle-covered variety, which always sparks joy and reminds me of birthday parties. Interestingly, the most popular cookies here are the ones without any fortune at all: the flat cookies, which are little crunchy discs ideal for snacking. You can also customize the messages inside for anything from party favors to secret love notes.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Give Up Pad Thai? Anajak Says It’s Time

It’s 7pm on a Friday night, and the dining room at Anajak Thai stands empty. Gone are the waiters, weaving their way through crowded tables brimming with pad thai, tom yum, and crispy garden rolls. The host station is deserted, there are no glasses of water in need of refills. Instead, what I find at the Sherman Oaks restaurant, now in its 40th year of service, is a modest, efficient crew, quietly packing to-go boxes while a row of delivery drivers waits out front.