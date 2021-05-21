Affordable housing units in Encanto may be model for San Diego’s neighborhoods
SAN DIEGO — Will a new housing development increase traffic and squeeze parking? What kind of people will live in it? How will my neighborhood change?. Those questions typically come up in conversations between developers and San Diego community members, city leaders and housing advocates say, especially in neighborhoods near public transportation hubs where the city is encouraging new multi-family developments.