newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple CEO Tim Cook Faces Sharp Questioning From Judge in Epic Games Trial

By Kif Leswing, CNBC
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple CEO Tim Cook faced sharp questioning on Friday from Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers about Apple's in-app purchase business model at the end of his testimony in the Epic Games v. Apple trial. The questioning gave a preview into the thinking of Rogers, who will decide the outcome of the...

www.necn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iphone#Apple Products#Trial Court#Apple Iphone#Ceo#Iphone Users#Epic Games#The App Store#Small Business Program#Covid#Counterpoint Research#Oppo#Google Play#Microsoft Xbox#Apple Lawyers#Epic Games Lawyers#Sharp#Apple Developers#Iphones#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Samsung
News Break
SONY
News Break
Huawei
News Break
Google
Related
Video Gamescampuslately.com

It turns out how much Apple has clipped it on Fortnite

The president of Apple also testifies in the lawsuit filed by Epic. The Apples contra epic perből It turns out that Apple took a minimum of $ 100 million in commission from the popular game Fortnite. Apple received the money during the two-and-a-half-year Epic game play on the App Store,...
Businesscrossroadstoday.com

Apple CEO faces tough questions about app store competition

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company’s ironclad control over its mobile app store as the best way to serve and protect iPhone users, but he faced tough questions about competition issues from a judge Friday about allegations he oversees an illegal monopoly. The rare...
BusinessIbj.com

Apple brings CEO Tim Cook to court in defense of app store

Keywords Antitrust / Intellectual property / Law / smartphone application / Technology. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
BusinessEngadget

The Morning After: Tim Cook took the stand in the Epic vs. Apple trial

Friday was the last day of testimony in the trial between Epic and Apple, and it featured the most anticipated person to take the stand — Apple CEO Tim Cook. Karissa Bell covered all the important details, including some very pointed questions from US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, focusing on the often-rocky relationship Apple has with third-party developers.
Businessypradio.org

Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes The Stand In Epic Vs. Apple Antitrust Lawsuit

As the antitrust lawsuit brought against Apple Inc. by Epic Games, Inc. heads towards a conclusion, Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stand on Friday. Cook is expected to defend the exclusivity of Apple’s App Store and Apple’s cut of all in-app purchases. Host Jane Clayson speaks with Mike...
Businessslashdot.org

Tim Cook Says He Doesn't Remember How Much Google Pays for Search Deal As He Plays Innocent in Epic v Apple Trial

Apple CEO Tim Cook took his first turn in the witness chair this morning in what is probably the most anticipated testimony of the Epic v. Apple antitrust case. But rather than a fiery condemnation of Epic's shenanigans and allegations, Cook offered a mild, carefully tended ignorance that left many of the lawsuit's key questions unanswered, or unanswerable. TechCrunch reports: The facade of innocent ignorance began when he was asked about Apple's R&D numbers -- $15-20 billion annually for the last three years. Specifically, he said that Apple couldn't estimate how much of that money was directed towards the App Store, because "we don't allocate like that," i.e. research budgets for individual products aren't broken out from the rest. [...] This was further demonstrated when Cook was asked about Apple's deal with Google that keeps the search engine as the default on iOS. Cook said he didn't remember the specific numbers.
Businessmorningbrew.com

The Trial Between Epic Games and Apple Is Over

A business beef with more leadup than a pay-per-view fight wrapped up its trial yesterday, when Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stand. The kerfuffle started last summer when Fortnite maker Epic Games skirted Apple’s 30% fee for in-game purchases such as hamburger helmets and demogorgon skins. While we don’t...
BusinessThe Verge

Tim Cook’s Fortnite trial testimony was unexpectedly revealing

The Epic v. Apple trial was bookended by Tims. Epic Games called its CEO Tim Sweeney as the first witness nearly three weeks ago. Yesterday, Apple called Tim Cook as the last to take the stand, before both sides make their final case to a judge on Monday. Cook was supposed to bring home Apple’s defense of its ecosystem. He did it by laying out Apple’s most high-minded principles — but also its hard financial calculations.
Businesskawc.org

Apple CEO Tim Cook Is Taking The Witness Stand Friday. Here's Why It's A Big Deal

Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the witness stand in person on Friday in a high-stakes trial over whether his company is abusing its market power. In a courtroom in Oakland, Calif., Cook will be under oath answering questions from Apple lawyers and from attorneys for Epic Games, the maker of the popular videogame Fortnite, which is accusing Apple of being an illegal monopoly.
BusinessCNBC

Walter Isaacson on Apple CEO Tim Cook taking stand in Epic Games case

Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stand Friday in the trial between Apple and "Fortnite" maker Epic Games. Walter Isaacson, Tulane professor and an advisory partner at Perella Weinberg Partners, wrote the biography of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 2011. Isaacson joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss what's at stake.
BusinessCult of Mac

Tim Cook’s hotly anticipated Epic trial testimony is a big nothingburger

As the Epic Games v. Apple trial winds down, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to the witness stand Friday to deliver a big fat nothingburger. Trial watchers were hoping Cook would deliver dramatic and explosive testimony, but he mostly dodged, demurred or couldn’t remember. Apple and Epic’s battle commenced in...