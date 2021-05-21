newsbreak-logo
Homeless

ECHO adopts new methodology for homeless count

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTypically ECHO would send volunteers out to count people. This year they had to rely on data from a system that service providers use which paints a very different picture.

Related
HomelessHerald-Times

New transitional housing for men experiencing homelessness opens

For Eddie Balkey, Bloomington’s Days Inn and Travelodge were places to stay. But a red house on South Walnut Street? For now, it’s home. Balkey is one of the men living in a new transitional house, Robin and Trisha’s house. The facility is named after the mothers of the founders of Hotels for Homeless, Katie Norris and Lindsey Dominguez. Hotels for Homeless joined forces with the Bloomington Homeless Coalition to open Robin and Trisha’s house on May 1 to provide shelter and assistance to men experiencing homelessness.
HomelessWTOP

Homelessness in DC region is lowest since Point in Time counts began

The D.C. region’s Point in Time count conducted in January reveals a 15% decline in homelessness since last year’s count, according to a briefing for area leaders on Wednesday. “The trends are actually pretty consistent across jurisdictions,” Kristy Greenwalt, D.C.’s Interagency Council on Homelessness director, told the Metropolitan Washington County...
Yakima, WAPosted by
Mega 99.3

New Public Private Partnership to Reduce Homelessness

Reducing street level homelessness by 25% within the first year. That's the goal of a new program soon to be launched in Yakima that will help remove people from the streets of Yakima and help them change their lives. On average Yakima has about 700 homeless on city streets and Mike Johnson sees many of them on a daily basis. Johnson is the Executive Director of the Yakima Union Gospel Mission. Johnson is excited about a public private partnership now under development between the mission and the city and county. He's calling the program "Operation Creating Hope." He says the city of Yakima has agreed to provide two police officers dedicated to homelessness. The officers work would be funded by the county and the Mission would provide manpower through the Mission outreach program. The partnership is being formed, according to Johnson, to address the chronically homeless population. In other words people who police and the mission have worked with for years to try and get them help. The new partnership will be able to offer jail or help to those who are the most resistant to help. The city diversion program will be an option for many who will be offered a chance to turn lives around or jail time if they keep violating city laws. Johnson says they're also speaking with officials at the Yakima Greenway about how to help eliminate the homeless problems on the.
Fairfax, VAInside Nova

Fairfax sees bump up in homelessness in new data

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Bucking a regional trend in the other direction, the number of individuals counted as homeless across Fairfax County this year was up 17 percent from 2020 and rose 27 percent from 2017, according to new figures from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG).
Olympia, WAOlympian

Olympia will soon hire new homeless response coordinator

Almost exactly one year after taking the job, Olympia’s homeless response coordinator, Teal Russell, is leaving. She’s not going far, though - Russell is moving to the Crisis Response Unit (CRU), a city effort launched in 2019 that dispatches responders trained in de-escalation to situations where people are having mental health crises.
San Francisco, CASFGate

New Psychiatric Center For Homeless Opens In Mission District

A new mental health facility on San Francisco's Valencia Street just opened 30 beds on Tuesday for those at the crossroads of homelessness, mental health illnesses and drug dependency. At Hummingbird Valencia, up to 20 daytime drop-in clients can find stability and resources amidst a psychotic episode. The facility is...
Lampasas County, TXlampasasdispatchrecord.com

County adopts new rules for burning

Before attempting to burn a few items outside, county residents should look at the latest ordinance adopted by the Lampasas County Commissioners Court. On Monday, the court adopted a 10-item law that clarifies when, where and what is allowed for burning. The ban on burning of yard and land debris is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to meet requirements mandated under…
California Stateshorelinemedia.net

Calif. governor proposes new funding for homeless

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday proposed $12 billion in new funding to get more people experiencing homelessness in the state into housing and to "functionally end family homelessness" within five years. (May 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
Otter Tail County, MNFergus Falls Daily Journal

Viewing homelessness

Last week, I spent almost the entire week in Las Vegas. I went there with several other people from Otter Tail County to participate in the USBC Open, a national bowling tournament held annually. The trip is usually relaxing and it is nice to see different cities and bowl on more challenging lanes.
Gregg County, TXKilgore News Herald

Pandemic affects results of Gregg County homeless count

While the number of homeless residents in Gregg County decreased during a January count, officials said the annual survey doesn’t show a full picture because of COVID-19 restrictions. Texas Homeless Network Data Coordinator Kyra Henderson said it’s important to remember that unsheltered homeless residents were not counted in this year’s...
Auburn, WArealchangenews.org

Auburn talks homelessness

The Auburn City Council passed Ordinance 6817 April 19 to make it a criminal trespass to camp on public property, which under Washington law is punishable with jail time and a fine. The ordinance is written to apply only if there is no available shelter. On May 13, the city...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Latest Homeless Count Shows Growing Scale of Housing Crisis in Dallas

The Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance today released the results of its latest point-in-time count, an annual survey of homelessness in the Dallas area. Outreach teams in February and March found 4,570 people who were homeless in Dallas and Collin counties. That’s up from last year, when 4,471 people were counted,...