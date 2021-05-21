Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center to present historic walking tour featuring female veterans
The Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center will present a historic walking tour of some of the area’s female veterans buried in Lakeside Cemetery. The tour will take place at 10 a.m. May 29. Interested parties can register for the walking tour online on the museum’s website at museum.canoncity.org or call (719) 269-9036 to register as space is limited. The program is free and open to the public but registration is required.www.canoncitydailyrecord.com