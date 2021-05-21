Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center to present historic walking tour featuring female veterans

The City of Cañon City would like to invite the public to the Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of the Point Alta Vista Trail at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of Royal Gorge Ranch & Resort (owner Ty Seufer), Fremont Adventure Recreation, and the City of Cañon City, this project has been completed and will now be fully accessible and open to the public. The parking lot will be marked (off County Road 3A right after the old scenic railroad station) and the ribbon cutting will occur promptly at 1:00 p.m. at the trailhead gate to Point Alta Vista. Join us after the ribbon cutting for the one-mile hike on relatively flat ground to the point for a fantastic view of the Gorge. Please be sure to stay on the trail as the surrounding area is private property!