All Season Brewing

The draw at AA Bakery and Cafe is the sheer variety - the large cases are stocked with so many colorful cakes, savory breads, and cream-filled pastries. From buns to cookies to tarts, this shop makes it all, so I tend to come here if I’m stocking up for the week or heading to a large gathering. The filling amounts are generous (see: the loaded ham-and-corn and curry beef buns), and the walnut cookies are bigger than the palm of my hand. The other reason to swing by this Chinatown bakery is the mousse and fruit-filled cakes (mango and strawberry are stand-outs) that you can buy whole or by the slice, and nearly all of them are decorated with ornate cream flowers and icing patterns. I’ve ordered a few customized sheet cakes from here, and never once had leftovers.