Sixers' Matisse Thybulle Talks Doc Rivers' Impact In Year One

When the Sixers were eliminated in the first round last postseason, it was clear change was imminent. After an underwhelming season as a whole, new voices were needed to get the franchise back on track.

One of the first changes made was in the coaching staff. After nearly a decade at the helm, the Sixers and Brett Brown finally parted ways.

With Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons getting ready to enter their primes, this coaching decision was of extreme importance. The All-Star duo needed a coach who was going to help take them to the next level.

That coach came in the form of Doc Rivers. After a long tenure coaching the Clippers, he was relieved of his duties. Not long after the news broke that Rivers was available, he had agreed to become the Sixers' next head coach.

In just one hectic season, Rivers has already shifted the tides of the team. They enter the playoffs as the number one seed in the East, with Embiid and Simmons playing some of their best basketball.

Not only has Rivers improved the product on the court, but off the court as well. Bringing in a Hall of Fame head coach has helped instill a new culture within the team.

Players have spoken all season about the impact Rivers has had on the team. After practice on Wednesday, Matisse Thybulle dove into how Rivers has been able to elevate this group.

"He does a great job of coaching across the board, and then also just being able to build the culture through growing pains. He's one of those guys, and it's really impressive just his ability to have tough conversations and go to those uncomfortable places and allow teams and individuals to push past wherever they're at," said Thybulle.

Even with the current circumstances, Rivers has done an incredible job coaching this team. He has won the locker room and has the team as tight-knit as ever.

His biggest challenge is ahead as he tries to lead this team with championship aspirations.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.