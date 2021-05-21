President of the Seventh-day Adventist World Church, Ted N.C. Wilson, shares letter of encouragement with Adventist members in the East African nation of Burundi.

First off, to say an event belongs in church – we, the followers of Jesus Christ, are the church!. I am a taxpayer in the county of Highlands and fully support the National Day of Prayer being held on county-owned property. Matter of fact, I support the Clerk’s statement that everyday should be a day of prayer. How true that is. Now, more than ever, we as Christians need to be strong and make a stand against the evil that is gripping our nation. Being persecuted for our belief is nothing new. But we are no longer willing to hide our faith in hopes of not offending non-believers. Rather, we are to proclaim the good news of Christ’s love for all.