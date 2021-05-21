President of the Seventh-day Adventist World Church, Ted N.C. Wilson, shares letter of encouragement with Adventist members in the East African nation of Burundi.
Editor's Note: Since May of 2019, the Adventist Church members in Burundi have endured ongoing persecution from the country's government. On October 24, 2019 the president of the Burundi Union Mission, pastor Lamec Barishinga, was arrested. This arrest was part of an escalating series of threats and attacks on the Seventh-day Adventist Church by the government of Burundi. For further reading about the situation of our Adventist brother and sisters in Burundi, please visit the Pray for Burundi website.adventist.news