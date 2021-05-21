newsbreak-logo
Bozeman, MT

Bail set at $10,000 for Bozeman man accused of elder abuse, assault

By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 2 days ago

Judge Bryan Adams set bail at $10,000 Friday morning for a Bozeman man accused of elder abuse, partner or family member assault and violating an order of protection. According to court documents, Daniel Edwin Gorder, 37, hit an elderly person across the face with a shoe and, on a different date, grabbed and pushed the person into a piece of furniture. He’s also accused of ripping the arms off of an armchair while the person was sitting in it after threatening them.

