THOMASVILLE — Mr. Robert (Bud) Harold Cagle, 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Hospice Home at High Point. He was born on Oct. 26, 1931 in Davidson County, NC to James Daniel (J.D.) Cagle and Zorada Lee Russell Cagle. He worked in bridge construction for John H. Brinkley and APAC. He was a US Navy veteran having served in the Korean War. He was a faithful member of Fairview United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Men, and president of his Sunday School Class. He was a member of the Pilot Lion’s Club, where he was past-president and worked countless BBQ fundraisers.