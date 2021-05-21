newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Sopra La Citta’ by Roberto Sarda

homeadore.com
 2 days ago

Project Sopra La Citta’ is a modern apartment designed in 2019 by Roberto Sarda, located in Padua, Italy. The project concerns the renovation of a house inside an important building in the historic center of Padua. The demolition of all the non-load-bearing walls allowed a total and optimal redistribution of the internal spaces.

homeadore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Italy#Open Space#Empty Space#Project Sopra La Citta#Bathroom#Windows#Bedroom#Photography Courtesy#Padua#White Resin#Environments#Minimal Materials#Well Defined Shapes#Description
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Home & Gardenhomeadore.com

Sa Cabaneta by DOS Architects

Sa Cabaneta is a traditional home located on the Spanish island of Mallorca, redesigned in 2020 by DOS Architects. Located in Mallorca and completed in 2020, this townhouse was completely redesigned and refurbished by DOS architects. Using local materials and traditional construction techniques the resulting project is infused with a desire to create bright, colorful and dynamic spaces.
Designarchitizer.com

Gen-myo // DAIDA DESIGN STUDIO

The planned site is about 3km south of Niseko’s ski resort, surrounded by tranquility and abundant nature. You can see Mt. Yotei on the east side, and it is even wider because it is in the middle of a gentle slope. In planning, I decided to incorporate this wonderful scenery in various ways.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
DFW Community News

Brooklyn’s Room Refresh

When you’re an interior designer, you should not be surprised when your children ask for a room refresh for Christmas. At least they come by it honestly! I know my mom can attest to the fact that I was constantly wanting to change things up in my room when I was a kid. Maybe this is a sign that my girls might actually want to go into design – This mommy can only hope! So, we’re switching things up a bit, and I’ve let the girls lead the direction of their design decisions.
Designdesignboom.com

zyva studio curates playful and modern paris apartment dubbed 'hematite dust'

Anthony authié, founder of ludicrous practice zyva studio, unveils the interiors of its ‘hematite dust’ apartment in paris. the design is planned for a compact dwelling facing the matignon gardens of the french capital’s 7th arrondissement. the fifty square meter apartment in the haussmannian building looks out toward the iconic cityscape of parisian rooftops above the famous garden. curating the interior, the design team takes influence from the night sky above the city and the black depth of the cosmos beyond. anthony authié notes: ‘like a metaphysical experience the project is inspired by this spatial aesthetics of constellations, stars, and black horizon.’
Interior DesignRefinery29

This Toronto Apartment Is A California-Inspired DIY Heaven

In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennials. Today, tarot reader and entrepreneur Robin Daprato shows us how she turned her Toronto apartment into a California-inspired, DIY sanctuary. Just steps from the hustle of West Queen West in Toronto’s so-hip-it-hurts Trinity...
Home & Gardenhomeadore.com

Sook House by Install Builder

Sook House is a two-story contemporary residence located in Sateng, Yala, Thailand, designed in 2021 by Install Builder. The building stands on a large site that surrounding by peaceful environment. The designer’s goal was to create an useful functional for the elderly which is one of the owner’s family member.
Interior Designhouseandgarden.co.uk

A mindfully redesigned and extended Victorian villa

Sometimes what you wish for is not what will actually make you happy. Such was the case for the owners of this Victorian house, who had imagined life in a stucco Georgian terrace but, through circumstance and love of their local area, found themselves deciding to stay put in their double-fronted villa on a leafy south London avenue.
Home & Gardenarchitectmagazine.com

PYO Residence

Located on the southern periphery of the city of Morelia is the PYO residence. The house arises from the need of clients to project, build and inhabit a residence fully adjusted to their requirements. The house is organized from a double height space, framing the main axis of circulation through the entire residence, surrounded by spaces such as the garden, living room, dining room and kitchen, allowing the architectural space to visually display its different areas. From this space, the main routes that communicate all the functions of the project are proposed. The house is resolved in two levels, on the first level is the social nucleus, ground floor bedroom and service area. In these spaces designed and related to each other, a visual continuity between users is allowed, thus fostering a social nucleus without interruptions in most of the residence. On the second level is the private area of bedrooms and family TV room. At this level, in the same way, the main axis of circulation is framed by the double height, designed in this way so that in the circulations within this axis, in addition to connecting the different areas of the project, they allow to experience from different perspectives, the visual continuity between the different spaces that are framed along the way. The location of the house is designed to maximize the spaces required by the client, taking advantage of natural light and ventilation, thus optimizing energy consumption. Volumetry is the product of this search. The use of exposed materials such as wood and steel, in harmony with finishes such as paint and porcelain tiles, as well as vegetation in a so-called "green wall" is consistent throughout the proposal, resulting in a satisfactory visual experience.
Interior DesignDesign Milk

An Urban Loft Designed by Nina Mar A&D Encapsulates the Alpine Lifestyle

Designed by Nina Mair Architecture + Design, this modern penthouse apartment located outside Innsbruck, Austria was renovated to become an urban loft that encapsulates the Alpine lifestyle. The interiors feature a warm, pastel color palette enhanced by precious natural materials like oak marquee, Kanfanar stone, linen and wool textiles. The home was also designed around a central nucleus that allows the residents to use the different rooms depending on the season and the sun’s position. This design strategy appropriately captures or avoids natural light for the different functions of the rooms, such as cooking, dining, recreation, resting and bathing.
Home & Gardendwell.com

An Award-Winning Architect’s Sun-Filled Home Lists for $1.3M in L.A.

The founder of Studio Nova A Architects redesigned the 1941 bungalow into a bright oasis for his family. Acclaimed architect Stuart Magruder and his partner, Emily, are looking to part ways with their eye-catching Los Angeles home. After acquiring the dwelling in 2003, the founder and principal of Studio Nova A Architects revamped the space into a four-bedroom retreat for his growing family.
Interior DesignHouzz

Before and After: 4 Beautiful 50-Square-Foot Bathrooms

These four bathrooms were exactly 50 square feet before their remodels and after. But as the before-and-after photos show, there’s tons of style, function and creativity that can be packed into a 50-square-foot bathroom when a design plan is executed to perfection. Check out the following bathroom makeovers and let us know which new features or looks you like best.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

estudio PKa curates lightness in concrete with floating volumes of its casa sakura

Overlooking a lagoon in argentina, estudio PKa’s casa sakura is expressed as a monumental stack of concrete volumes. oriented to the north, the house opens up on one side to generate an outward-facing, light-filled entrance patio with abundant vegetation. this space offers a functional ‘bellows and an articulator’ — a transition between the street and the threshold of the house, this patio serves as the heart of the project and the point from which all circulation originates.
Interior DesignKitchen and Bath Design News

KITCHEN LIGHTING GUIDE

Much has been written about kitchen design and workspace triangle set-up that many times lighting seems an afterthought. Designers however, understand that aside from the task lighting, which is critical to the space, additional ambient lighting is one of the most important design elements. Kitchen designers consider ambient lighting as the base layer that makes the room not only usable, but beautiful as well.
DesignWallpaper*

Saunders Arkitektur designs masterful modernist micro-house

This micro-house by Bergen-based practice Saunders Arkitektur addresses every contemporary obsessions head on. The XS Minihus is a finely detailed cabin designed to be manufactured off-site, shipped in and set up as a self-contained retreat. Temporarily installed on the docks in Bergen, the project encapsulates Todd Saunders’ approach, combining hand-crafted timber and simple finishes with careful spatial planning and striking geometric forms.
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

Creative And Simple Ideas To Make Your Bedroom More Unique

Our bedrooms are the one room in our house where we are free to be ourselves. We don’t need to think about the overall design of our homes or what our guests will think; we can create the perfect bedroom to relax and unwind. Designing a unique and unique room that reflects your personality is the best way to have your very own sanctuary to escape to and rest after a long, busy day.
Interior DesignPosted by
Architectural Digest

An East London Home With Laid-Back L.A. Vibes

We’re all familiar with that hotel-as-lifestyle holistic design aesthetic of establishments like Ace Hotel, with their Instagram-worthy decor, mood lighting, cozy nooks, and rooms appearing less like a bedroom and more like a living and socializing area. Stepping into the East London home of Paul Firmin and Niko Dafkos, cofounders of Earl of East—the travel-inspired fragrance and homewares brand—you instantly get that “put on some vinyl and stretch back out on that daybed” feeling too.
Home & GardenTree Hugger

Mikrohus: A Scandinavian Style Tiny Home For Minimalist Living

There is a growing awareness of how our seemingly insignificant personal life choices can have potent and larger-than-life ripple effects on the people and the interconnected ecosystems all around us. So it's no surprise that interest in minimalism, small space living, and other less carbon-intensive lifestyles has exploded during the last few years. From North America to Europe, to Australia and Japan, these intertwined currents are making their mark and changing lives for the better.
Home & Gardenhomesandgardens.com

Banquette seating ideas – for a stylish and comfortable kitchen diner

Banquette seating is one of the most stylish ways to create a dining nook regardless of your kitchen's style or size. It’s a clever space-saver in a smaller rooms and can hold more people than the conventional dining table and chairs set-up. Not just that, you can incorporate storage into the design like a lift-up seat for like kids toys, or pull-out drawers for linen and crockery.
ShoppingCurbed

Let’s Go Out: 10 Ways to Enhance Any Outdoor Space This Season

Do you feel that in the air? It’s officially getting warmer, which means we’re storing away bulky sweaters and opening up the windows to enjoy some extra fresh air. After being tucked inside the past few months, we’re ready to get outdoors — which makes it the perfect time to transform even the smallest outdoor space into an oasis.
Interior DesignTampa Bay News Wire

What Can You Use Your Loft Conversion For?

If you’re planning a loft conversion, you probably already have an idea as to how you’d like to use the space. But if you’re extending the home for selling purposes, you might not know the best way to utilize the space. Plus, the attic often has a lot more space...