(Atlantic) Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber says the administrative team discussed some different options for next school year regarding remote learning. “We’re going to review what we currently have regarding health and safety knowing the different aspects out there in terms of the availability of vaccinations, and what has happened with quarantine days and different options for people,” said Mr. Barber. “We’ll think through these to see if there are modifications that we feel comfortable with as a health and safety committee to present to the board for modification at some point.”