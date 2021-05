Chelsea have been given a potential boost in any pursuit of Jadon Sancho after learning that Borussia Dortmund have reportedly shaved £30million off his transfer fee. The report comes in the wake of Sancho himself admitting that he is unsure what the future holds as a summer of speculation once again looks on the cards. If Chelsea were keen to bring Sancho in, however, they must act fast as Manchester United have made the forward their number one transfer target, according to the Daily Star.