Transformers the Animated Movie 4K Release Announced

By Keith Mitchell
theouterhaven.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best Transformers movies ever created, the Transformers Animated movie, is getting the 4K treatment. Announced during today’s Hasbro Transformers Fan First Friday, we’re finally getting a 4K Bluray of the movie that most of us grew up with. And yes, it means we’ll have to watch Optimus Prime die all over, but this time in glorious 4K.

