LETTER: Reader shares message from Psalms

“Will You not revive us again, That Your people may rejoice in You? Show us Your mercy LORD, And grant us Your Salvation.” (Psalms 85:6-7) These words from Psalms 85 are a precious prayer to our Lord to do what only He can do for the nation of Israel and for our nation today. This Psalm is a wonderful cry to God, as a people remembered just who it is that is responsible for our well being, and the only One we can depend upon in times of trouble like we are going through today. It begins like this: