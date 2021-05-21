Dorothy Ballard

newsbreak-logo
Guilford County, NC

High Point Enterprise
ARCHDALE — Dorothy “Dot” Elizabeth Brewer Ballard, 79, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Westchester Manor. She was born Sept. 1, 1941 in Guilford County, a daughter to the late Dudley and Lucille Kluttz Brewer. Dot attended Allen Jay High School and, in 1960, married George Wayne Ballard. After briefly living in Jacksonville, FL because of his military service, they later returned to this area where they remained until his passing in 1998. Dot retired from Family Services of the Piedmont where she received numerous awards and recognition for her passion of victim advocacy and empowering families. She had previously worked with the Summit House in Greensboro, as well as Silver Knit Hosiery. She was an avid lover of music and games at family functions. Her hobbies included scrapbooking, organizing, and genelogy. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers; and a special great-niece who was like a grandchild, Jennifer Brewer.

