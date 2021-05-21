'Man City wouldn't have won the title with our injuries!' - Klopp reflects on difficult Liverpool campaign

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has sympathy for Thursday's opponents Manchester United. United beat Aston Villa on Sunday and lost at home to Leicester on Tuesday but will also take on Liverpool on Thursday night after their clash earlier this month was postponed because of fan protests in and around Old Trafford. Victory over Klopp's side on Thursday would almost certainly kill off Liverpool's Champions League hopes but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer maintains he had no choice but to rotate players for four games in eight days.