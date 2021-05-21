newsbreak-logo
Premier League

'Man City wouldn't have won the title with our injuries!' - Klopp reflects on difficult Liverpool campaign

By Goal.com
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Merseyside outfit were deposed by their rivals as title holders this term, but their manager feels they wouldn't have done so on a fair field. Jurgen Klopp believes that Manchester City would not have reclaimed the Premier League title this season if they had been forced to contend with the same injuries that Liverpool have, as the Reds prepare for a last-stand shot at securing Champions League football.

