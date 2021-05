It’s not very often you get the bases loaded with no outs against you to open the game and come out on the other side with a four-run lead. The Hackettstown baseball team was able to accomplish that feat in its second-round game of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament against Lenape Valley. Tigers starting pitcher Tyler Dauchert loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the first inning, but was able to escape without giving up a run in large part due to a 4-6-3 double play.