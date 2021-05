MANCHESTER CITY (ENG) European Cup best: final (2021) Last season: quarter-finals (L vs Lyon) Top scorer: Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres (4) England’s champions have the bit between their teeth in Europe this season. Their attacking brilliance is long established, but they’ve added greater defensive solidity, with only four goals conceded in their 12 games played so far. If overcoming their quarter-final hoodoo was a boost to their self-belief, the manner of their semi-final triumph against Paris has surely banished any doubts about City’s ability to go all the way.