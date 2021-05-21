newsbreak-logo
Tell us about your return-to-office planning for 2021

By Ragan Staff
prdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis spring, organizations everywhere are planning and executing post-pandemic return-to-the-office strategies. As challenging as last year’s shift to remote work was, the return is more complex. One thing is certain: Communications departments are at the center of explaining all the new policies. To get a clear picture of what’s happening,...

Career Development & Adviceshrm.org

How and Why Human Resource People Can and Should End Ageism

HR and DEI people have the opportunity and responsibility to end ageism. It is hardly news to report that the American workplace is not friendly towards older people. For as long as it has existed, in fact, our corporate culture has been less than welcoming towards people of a certain age. Even in today’s litigious climate, where many lawyers are happy to take a case in which a company appears to have illegally discriminated against a person based on a physical attribute, blatant (although hardly ever mentioned or acknowledged) ageism is present in many, if not most, corporations. (Winning an age-based case is difficult for a variety of reasons.) It’s important to note that while Big Business is moving slow to end ageism in the workplace, if it is moving at all, small businesses, which fuel much economic growth in the United States, are more willing to employ older, experienced people, at least in leadership positions.
Career Development & Advicehbr.org

Stop Sabotaging Your Workforce

Eighty-five percent of employees aren’t engaged at work, according to Gallup. Misalignments between strengths and values, lack of personal development, command-and-control management, shallow-level work, and process-heavy change-resistant cultures all play a part in the disengagement. And this was before the pandemic forced more than half of the world’s highly skilled...
Businessmediapost.com

Omnicom Activates Its Post-Pandemic Return To Office Plan

While some logistics and procedures are still being finalized, Omnicom Group employees are now headed back to the office in most regions, with most staffers scheduled to return in some capacity by the fall. That’s according to the latest update issued this week in a companywide memo from CEO John...
EconomyPosted by
Bisnow

Research Confirms Your Return-To-Office Theory ... Whatever It is

When WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani ventured on a podcast recently that “the least engaged [employees] are very comfortable working from home," the backlash from social and mainstream media was so swift and vitriolic that he soon issued a clarification on LinkedIn, apologising and clarifying that he had not meant to denigrate people who choose to work from home.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

7 Ways To Help Employees Feel Comfortable Returning To The Office

As vaccination numbers tick up and Covid-19 cases drop, employees will start returning to the office. However, the pandemic transformed expectations when it comes to work. Your employees want to come back to a different type of office—one that’s demonstrably clean and safe. If your business is sending employees back...
EconomyThrive Global

You Won’t Believe The Innovative Surprises Awaiting Your Return To The Office

After more than a year when companies sent employees home to work for the foreseeable future, business leaders are at a point of attempting to get back into the office—trying to figure out where they fall on the spectrum of fully in-office to hybrid to fully remote. As employers start to think about what their return to the office this summer or early fall will look like, it’s essential to pause, analyze that dusty office that has been vacant for months and consider the updates needed to ensure employees feel comfortable and highly productive. But according to a 2021 Employee Engagement Report—One year post Covid, almost 40% of organizations still have no formal return to work plan—two in every five companies—and 35% said they’ll adapt to some sort of hybrid. But the companies that are planning are unearthing some incredible ideas.
EconomyTechRepublic

Returning to work: Executives discuss office reentry plans, challenges and the future

More than one year into remote work, a recent report found that many companies don't even have a reentry plan. But even with the best-laid plans will employees want to return?. More than one year after the switch to remote work en masse, a number of companies are starting to usher employees back to the traditional workplace. Bringing workforces back to the in-person office after a year of remote work comes with no shortage of challenges. We spoke with a number of executives across industries to understand company-specific return-to-work strategies, implementation considerations and more.
BusinessBusiness Insider

How do employees feel about returning to the office? Insider wants to know.

Offices across the US and around the world are reopening. As vaccination rates increase and COVID-19 cases decline, companies are grappling with how or if workers should return to their offices. Some companies, such as Nike, have announced a plan for an initial hybrid model between working from home and in the office. Other companies have not yet declared what their back-to-office plans are.
HealthFast Company

These 6 steps can help calm employee anxieties about returning to the office

Reducing uncertainty around returning to work will be critical for a successful reopening. From the employer side, some may be eager to resume in-person business as usual, but the employees might feel differently. Companies should recognize that Covid-19 vaccines may not eliminate an employee’s anxiety. Widespread availability of vaccines could, in theory, shield the work environment from an outbreak—but herd immunity remains elusive with nearly one-third Americans either unlikely or cautious about being vaccinated. With indoor masking guidelines eased by the CDC for fully vaccinated individuals (but not the unvaccinated), it becomes all the more crucial for employers to take an active role in ensuring the highest possible level of protection in their workplace. To roll-out out a successful return-to-office plan, clearly communicate your health policies and prepare to be considerate of your employees’ needs. You can start by considering the following questions:
Career Development & Advicehbr.org

How to Measure Inclusion in the Workplace

There’s no doubt that in 2021 and beyond, companies will continue to devote more attention and resources to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Unfortunately, many organizations still struggle to measure the impact of their strategies and communicate that impact to a growing number of stakeholders. More than 1,600 CEOs...
HealthThe Guardian

Tell us about your experiences of the UK adult social care system

The government has persistently refused to set out plans to reform the funding of adult social care, despite repeated promises. In the meantime, almost nine out of 10 local authorities in England expect to make cuts in adult social care services this year, 2021-22. As the Kings Fund recently put it, while we wait for funding reforms “more families are being failed every day.”
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Three Powerful Ways To Protect Your Freelance Business

By Josh Kohlbach, CEO and founder of Rymera Web Co, the makers of Wholesale Suite, the No. 1 WooCommerce wholesale solution. 2021 has seen a massive rise in remote work. Especially after the pandemic hit the world, more people started opting for location-independent and remote work. That’s one reason why...
Economymibiz.com

Biz leaders survey: Most companies plan gradual return to office

Michigan business leaders expect a strong third and fourth quarter this year as vaccinations and federal stimulus funds are deployed, while most companies expect a gradual return to in-person work, according to a survey by a statewide business roundtable. Business Leaders for Michigan today released quarterly economic survey results showing...